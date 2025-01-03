iifl-logo-icon 1
Performance Analysis

STOCK PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS IN SHARE MARKET

Company Name
LTP
Day (%)
1 Week (%)
1 Month (%)
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd1,199.25-2.15-1.470.83
Asian Paints Ltd2,334.25-0.373.61-5.50
Axis Bank Ltd1,084.2-0.180.86-4.45
Bajaj Finance Ltd7,371-0.238.3811.07
Bajaj Finserv Ltd1,697-0.219.036.51
Bharti Airtel Ltd1,594-0.980.64-2.03
HCL Technologies Ltd1,947.25-1.233.685.38
HDFC Bank Ltd1,749.3-2.460.09-0.62
Hindustan Unilever Ltd2,405.51.491.61-4.39
ICICI Bank Ltd1,266.75-1.87-0.56-1.00
IndusInd Bank Ltd998.10.536.510.24
Infosys Ltd1,940.1-0.902.704.17
ITC Ltd482-1.482.602.54
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd1,839.150.174.684.65
Larsen & Toubro Ltd3,660.95-1.422.360.25
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd3,187.25-0.717.846.42
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd11,910.950.628.655.30
Nestle India Ltd2,232.551.472.31-2.43
NTPC Ltd339.850.551.06-5.64
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd316.150.241.63-3.84
Reliance Industries Ltd1,251.350.782.06-5.15
State Bank of India793.5-0.94-1.31-4.20
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd1,848.5-1.571.983.86
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd4,099.25-2.030.38-2.08
Tata Motors Ltd790.43.333.26-3.16
Tata Steel Ltd138.30.11-1.57-5.64
Tech Mahindra Ltd1,689.1-2.231.70-1.04
Titan Company Ltd3,449.21.702.132.60
UltraTech Cement Ltd11,749.9-0.362.921.16
Zomato Ltd272.7-4.274.260.83

TOP NEWS

D-street may open weak amid global cues on Jan 03, 2025

On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.

3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM

Top Stocks for 3rd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.

3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM

Sensex and Nifty in Green on 2 January, 2025

Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.

2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM

Indices may open flat to negative on Jan 2, 2025

Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.

2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM

Top Stocks for Today - 2nd January 2025

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.

2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM

