STOCK PERFORMANCE ANALYSIS IN SHARE MARKET

Company Name
LTP
Day (%)
1 Week (%)
1 Month (%)
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
|1,199.25
|-2.15
|-1.47
|0.83
|Asian Paints Ltd
|2,334.25
|-0.37
|3.61
|-5.50
|Axis Bank Ltd
|1,084.2
|-0.18
|0.86
|-4.45
|Bajaj Finance Ltd
|7,371
|-0.23
|8.38
|11.07
|Bajaj Finserv Ltd
|1,697
|-0.21
|9.03
|6.51
|Bharti Airtel Ltd
|1,594
|-0.98
|0.64
|-2.03
|HCL Technologies Ltd
|1,947.25
|-1.23
|3.68
|5.38
|HDFC Bank Ltd
|1,749.3
|-2.46
|0.09
|-0.62
|Hindustan Unilever Ltd
|2,405.5
|1.49
|1.61
|-4.39
|ICICI Bank Ltd
|1,266.75
|-1.87
|-0.56
|-1.00
|IndusInd Bank Ltd
|998.1
|0.53
|6.51
|0.24
|Infosys Ltd
|1,940.1
|-0.90
|2.70
|4.17
|ITC Ltd
|482
|-1.48
|2.60
|2.54
|Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
|1,839.15
|0.17
|4.68
|4.65
|Larsen & Toubro Ltd
|3,660.95
|-1.42
|2.36
|0.25
|Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
|3,187.25
|-0.71
|7.84
|6.42
|Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
|11,910.95
|0.62
|8.65
|5.30
|Nestle India Ltd
|2,232.55
|1.47
|2.31
|-2.43
|NTPC Ltd
|339.85
|0.55
|1.06
|-5.64
|Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
|316.15
|0.24
|1.63
|-3.84
|Reliance Industries Ltd
|1,251.35
|0.78
|2.06
|-5.15
|State Bank of India
|793.5
|-0.94
|-1.31
|-4.20
|Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
|1,848.5
|-1.57
|1.98
|3.86
|Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
|4,099.25
|-2.03
|0.38
|-2.08
|Tata Motors Ltd
|790.4
|3.33
|3.26
|-3.16
|Tata Steel Ltd
|138.3
|0.11
|-1.57
|-5.64
|Tech Mahindra Ltd
|1,689.1
|-2.23
|1.70
|-1.04
|Titan Company Ltd
|3,449.2
|1.70
|2.13
|2.60
|UltraTech Cement Ltd
|11,749.9
|-0.36
|2.92
|1.16
|Zomato Ltd
|272.7
|-4.27
|4.26
|0.83
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
Asian markets opened mixed on January 2.
2 Jan 2025|09:03 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: NMDC, Tata Motors, RailTel Corporation, etc.
2 Jan 2025|08:41 AM
