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Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Indian markets ended lower on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 falling 41 points and the Sensex declining 417 points amid sharp expiry-day volatility. Banking stocks gained after the RBI reported $136.38 billion in foreign currency inflows, while Solar Industries rallied on acquisition buzz.
3 Sep 2026|06:37 PM
Indian markets are likely to open higher on September 3, tracking a 151-point rise in Gift Nifty. Here are the key Nifty and Sensex levels, support, resistance and market outlook.
3 Sep 2026|08:32 AM
Indian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling 374 points and the Nifty declining 141 points. Rising crude oil prices, escalating US-Iran tensions, elevated bond yields and weak global markets weighed on investor sentiment.
2 Sep 2026|04:24 PM
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