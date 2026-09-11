Nifty Sensex Today: Markets start on a declining note. Sensex down by more than 400 points, Nifty nears 23,300

Indian equity markets came under renewed selling pressure on Friday, September 11, with benchmark indices falling sharply in morning trade. The Sensex slipped more than 500 points in the first hours, while the Nifty dropped below the 23,300 mark as investors remained cautious amid rising global bond yields, firm crude oil prices and growing concerns over the US Federal Reserve’s interest-rate outlook.

At 11:11 AM, the Sensex was trading at 74,384.24, down 518.35 points, or 0.69%. The Nifty stood at 23,292.05, lower by 185.85 points, or 0.79%.

The weakness was not limited to a handful of heavyweight stocks. Market breadth remained firmly tilted towards sellers, with 2,558 stocks declining against 1,107 advancing, while 153 stocks were unchanged.

Nifty Bank, Metals and Realty Stocks Lead the Decline

Banking stocks added to the pressure on the broader market. The Nifty Bank index declined 0.91% to 55,957.35 as investors remained cautious about interest-rate-sensitive sectors.

The metal segment was among the biggest losers, with the Nifty Metal index falling around 2.7%. The decline came amid weakness across global markets as investors reassessed the outlook for interest rates and economic growth.

Realty stocks faced an even steeper sell-off. The Nifty Realty index fell 4.36% around 9:56 AM, with several major names witnessing sharp declines.

Godrej Properties dropped 6.2%, while Lodha Developers declined 6% and Prestige Estates fell 4.6%. Oberoi Realty was down 4.24%, while DLF declined 3.83%.

The sharp movement in real estate stocks reflects the broader risk-off mood in the market, with higher borrowing costs and rising bond yields potentially affecting interest-rate-sensitive sectors.

India VIX Climbs 5% as Volatility Returns

Investor caution was also visible in the volatility market. India VIX rose around 5% during morning trade, signalling increased nervousness among market participants.

A higher VIX generally indicates that investors expect larger price swings in the near term. With global markets dealing with uncertainty over interest rates, crude oil prices and inflation, traders appear to be reducing risk exposure.

The combination of weak breadth, rising volatility and declines across several sectoral indices points to a broad-based risk-off session rather than a correction restricted to a few stocks.

Fed Rate-Hike Expectations Weigh on Global Markets

One of the biggest concerns for investors is the changing outlook for US monetary policy. Rising US bond yields and expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next week have put pressure on equities as well as commodities.

The US 10-year Treasury yield is approaching the 5% level, raising concerns about tighter global financial conditions. Higher US yields can make dollar-denominated assets relatively more attractive and increase the cost of capital across global markets.

Investors are also awaiting the latest US consumer price inflation data. The CPI reading could provide an important signal about the direction of US monetary policy and influence expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve’s next move.

For emerging markets such as India, a combination of higher US yields, elevated crude prices and a stronger dollar can create additional pressure on foreign flows and domestic bond yields.

Indian Bond Yield Crosses 7%

The pressure was visible in India’s debt market as well. The benchmark 10-year Indian government bond yield crossed 7% in early trade, reaching its highest level in more than three months.

Rising domestic bond yields can influence the valuation of equities, particularly when investors are already dealing with elevated global yields.

The movement in Indian yields also comes against the backdrop of higher crude prices. Expensive crude can raise India’s import bill and potentially add to inflationary pressures, making the combination particularly important for investors tracking the country’s macroeconomic outlook.

Gold and Silver ETFs Fall Amid Higher Yields

Precious metals also struggled during Friday’s session.

Silver ETFs fell more than 3%, extending the decline in global silver prices. Gold ETFs also traded lower as rising bond yields and expectations of tighter US monetary policy reduced the appeal of non-yielding assets.

Higher interest rates generally increase the opportunity cost of holding assets such as gold and silver because these investments do not generate regular interest income.

The sharp decline in silver also reflects the broader repositioning taking place across commodity markets as investors reassess the path of global interest rates.

IT Stocks Lose Momentum as AI Concerns Resurface

The information technology sector also lost some of its recent momentum. The Nifty IT index reversed part of the buying trend seen over the past two months as investors revisited concerns surrounding the impact of faster artificial intelligence adoption on traditional technology services.

While AI adoption is creating new opportunities for technology companies, investors are also assessing whether increased automation could put pressure on pricing and traditional service revenues.

The resulting concerns around potential deflationary pressure in conventional IT services have contributed to renewed selling in the sector.

Several BSE 500 Stocks Hit Fresh 52-Week Lows

The broader market weakness was reflected in the number of stocks hitting new 52-week lows.

Among the BSE 500 constituents touching fresh lows were HDFC Bank, Muthoot Finance, Ambuja Cements, Shree Cement, IRFC, IRCTC, ICICI Lombard, Havells India and SBI Life.

The list highlights how the selling pressure has spread across sectors, including banking, financial services, cement, infrastructure and consumer-facing businesses.

LIC Housing Finance Bucks Market Trend

Not every stock moved lower, however. LIC Housing Finance was among the notable gainers in morning trade.

Shares of LIC Housing Finance rose 2.15% to ₹564.15, outperforming the broader market despite the sharp decline in benchmark indices.

The stock’s movement stood out against an otherwise weak session for financial and rate-sensitive stocks.

Sensex Today: What Is Driving the Market Fall?

The Friday sell-off is being driven by a combination of domestic and international factors. Higher crude oil prices remain a concern for India because of the country’s dependence on imported energy.

At the same time, rising US Treasury yields and expectations of tighter Federal Reserve policy are weighing on global risk appetite. Higher domestic bond yields are adding another layer of pressure on Indian equities.

The rise in India VIX suggests that investors are preparing for greater volatility, while the weakness in market breadth indicates that selling has spread well beyond the benchmark heavyweights.

For the remainder of the session, investors are likely to track global bond yields, crude oil prices, the rupee and developments around US inflation and Federal Reserve policy expectations.

Sensex Today: Key Levels and Market Outlook

With the Nifty slipping below 23,300 and the Sensex losing more than 500 points in morning trade, market sentiment remains cautious.

A sustained recovery would require buying support to return across heavyweight sectors such as banking, IT and financial services. On the other hand, continued weakness in realty, metals and other cyclical sectors could keep the broader market under pressure.

The immediate focus remains on global macroeconomic cues, particularly US inflation, Treasury yields and expectations surrounding the Federal Reserve. Domestic investors will also watch crude oil movements and Indian bond yields closely.

For now, Friday’s trading session is shaping up as a risk-off day for Indian equities, with elevated volatility and broad-based selling keeping investors on the defensive.

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