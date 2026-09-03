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niftynxt50 Future Share Price

FUTURE NIFTYNXT50 23-11-2026

72,920.8
0 (0%)
CMP as on Thu September 03 2026 12:00:00 AM
  • Open0
  • Day's High0
  • Spot72,920.8
  • Prev. Close75,632.6
  • Day's Low0
  • Market Lot25
  • OI(Chg %)0 (0%)
  • Roll Over%100
  • Roll Cost-3.2
    • 0

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TOP NEWS

Nifty, Sensex Today: Markets End Lower as Expiry Volatility Offsets Banking Rally; Sensex Falls 417 Points

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Indian markets ended lower on Thursday, with the Nifty 50 falling 41 points and the Sensex declining 417 points amid sharp expiry-day volatility. Banking stocks gained after the RBI reported $136.38 billion in foreign currency inflows, while Solar Industries rallied on acquisition buzz.

3 Sep 2026|06:37 PM

Gift Nifty Live Today: Nifty Sensex likely to open Positive signals Gift Nifty

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Indian markets are likely to open higher on September 3, tracking a 151-point rise in Gift Nifty. Here are the key Nifty and Sensex levels, support, resistance and market outlook.

3 Sep 2026|08:32 AM

Nifty Sensex Today: Nifty Ends Near 23,900, Sensex Falls 374 Points as Crude Oil Surges

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Indian stock markets ended lower on Wednesday, with the Sensex falling 374 points and the Nifty declining 141 points. Rising crude oil prices, escalating US-Iran tensions, elevated bond yields and weak global markets weighed on investor sentiment.

2 Sep 2026|04:24 PM

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