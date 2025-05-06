iifl-logo
Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)

25,850.00

4,56,975

17,97,450

(293.34%)

5.2

(-51.17%)

25,950.00

2,41,350

9,29,325

(285.05%)

3.5

(-54.55%)

26,750.00

5,06,550

17,14,425

(238.45%)

1.45

(-30.95%)

25,450.00

4,30,125

14,21,925

(230.58%)

24.45

(-37.23%)

25,750.00

4,60,350

13,54,125

(194.15%)

8

(-45.76%)

25,250.00

5,52,150

15,63,075

(183.09%)

50.8

(-29.4%)

25,550.00

4,81,950

12,58,275

(161.08%)

16.8

(-41.05%)

25,650.00

4,10,850

10,39,650

(153.05%)

10.6

(-48.42%)

24,750.00

7,65,525

19,17,825

(150.52%)

217.65

(-14.8%)

25,600.00

12,95,025

31,62,750

(144.22%)

13.6

(-43.92%)

25,050.00

4,91,625

11,97,375

(143.55%)

99.7

(-20.75%)

26,050.00

3,88,125

9,36,675

(141.33%)

2.9

(-50%)

25,150.00

5,34,075

12,86,100

(140.81%)

71.65

(-25.64%)

24,950.00

5,36,175

12,62,850

(135.53%)

130.55

(-19.78%)

24,650.00

1,02,750

2,33,025

(126.79%)

271.05

(-13.84%)

25,350.00

5,08,950

10,68,375

(109.92%)

35.55

(-33.49%)

26,700.00

13,88,700

27,92,025

(101.05%)

1.55

(-24.39%)

24,850.00

12,74,625

25,48,950

(99.98%)

171.85

(-17.14%)

25,500.00

40,45,125

80,69,475

(99.49%)

20.05

(-40.42%)

26,600.00

9,05,550

17,88,900

(97.55%)

1.65

(-23.26%)

24,800.00

40,62,975

79,73,550

(96.25%)

194.05

(-15.43%)

25,700.00

24,64,050

47,62,950

(93.3%)

8.75

(-49.42%)

24,450.00

25,800

49,125

(90.41%)

409.3

(-10.87%)

24,900.00

23,90,250

45,03,750

(88.42%)

150.25

(-18.28%)

25,100.00

18,33,975

33,82,425

(84.43%)

84.3

(-23.68%)

25,400.00

20,63,550

37,44,450

(81.46%)

28.45

(-37.33%)

26,200.00

25,16,100

43,81,125

(74.12%)

2.15

(-41.1%)

24,700.00

11,17,425

19,13,250

(71.22%)

242.85

(-14.91%)

25,900.00

19,41,525

33,16,125

(70.8%)

4.2

(-53.59%)

26,300.00

18,45,975

31,43,550

(70.29%)

1.9

(-34.48%)

25,300.00

25,21,125

42,52,575

(68.68%)

42.55

(-30.76%)

25,800.00

25,66,125

43,07,250

(67.85%)

6.1

(-51.2%)

23,850.00

1,350

2,250

(66.67%)

937.8

(-7.31%)

23,750.00

975

1,575

(61.54%)

1,050.5

(-0.91%)

24,550.00

55,125

88,425

(60.41%)

335

(-13.43%)

26,450.00

10,40,175

16,67,850

(60.34%)

1.75

(-27.08%)

25,200.00

28,29,900

45,33,750

(60.21%)

60.05

(-27.3%)

24,050.00

4,125

6,525

(58.18%)

755.3

(-0.94%)

26,250.00

6,85,200

10,81,725

(57.87%)

2.05

(-35.94%)

26,350.00

4,95,150

7,51,875

(51.85%)

1.9

(-28.3%)

26,500.00

68,51,775

1,03,04,850

(50.4%)

1.8

(-23.4%)

26,100.00

22,72,050

34,02,675

(49.76%)

2.65

(-43.62%)

26,400.00

21,09,450

29,84,400

(41.48%)

1.8

(-25%)

26,000.00

77,11,575

1,08,80,030

(41.09%)

3.35

(-50.37%)

25,000.00

55,57,200

77,22,825

(38.97%)

114.45

(-20.19%)

26,650.00

4,33,725

5,92,050

(36.5%)

1.6

(-20%)

24,600.00

4,53,375

6,09,225

(34.38%)

301.05

(-14.23%)

26,550.00

9,49,125

12,27,225

(29.3%)

1.7

(-20.93%)

26,800.00

1,08,84,000

1,39,20,380

(27.9%)

1.45

(-25.64%)

24,500.00

5,59,725

7,07,100

(26.33%)

368.4

(-13.11%)

26,150.00

7,65,075

8,76,075

(14.51%)

2.3

(-42.5%)

23,950.00

3,825

4,350

(13.73%)

857.6

(-8.47%)

24,150.00

8,475

9,600

(13.27%)

671.4

(-7.56%)

24,350.00

25,050

28,125

(12.28%)

477.85

(-13.48%)

24,200.00

75,300

83,100

(10.36%)

610

(-9.97%)

24,400.00

1,75,050

1,91,550

(9.43%)

444.95

(-11.68%)

23,900.00

20,100

21,525

(7.09%)

906.95

(-7.45%)

24,100.00

49,050

51,975

(5.96%)

702.3

(-9.9%)

24,250.00

12,375

12,975

(4.85%)

575

(-9.23%)

24,000.00

2,14,425

2,23,650

(4.3%)

790

(-8.87%)

Position SHORT BUILD UP-STOCKS OPTION

Options

Futures

Calls

Puts

Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)

7,800.00

250

19,000

(7,500%)

11.95

(-22.9%)

215.00

1,09,150

82,68,850

(7,475.68%)

3.95

(-8.14%)

217.50

11,800

6,84,400

(5,700%)

3.4

(-4.23%)

410.00

6,000

3,20,000

(5,233.33%)

11.5

(-54%)

3,250.00

375

19,500

(5,100%)

5.95

(-44.91%)

560.00

12,350

5,89,950

(4,676.92%)

19.75

(-51.41%)

570.00

10,450

4,28,450

(4,000%)

15.6

(-55.43%)

1,350.00

625

18,125

(2,800%)

4.3

(-14%)

1,720.00

1,800

47,100

(2,516.67%)

43.55

(-37.79%)

1,380.00

3,375

81,750

(2,322.22%)

45.85

(-25.57%)

4,600.00

625

14,875

(2,280%)

34.1

(-37.49%)

4,050.00

500

11,750

(2,250%)

116

(-18.31%)

2,580.00

200

4,600

(2,200%)

7.2

(-19.1%)

4,400.00

625

14,000

(2,140%)

7.2

(-40.5%)

1,560.00

1,600

35,600

(2,125%)

3.3

(-57.69%)

1,550.00

350

7,000

(1,900%)

58.2

(-31.33%)

13,900.00

150

2,900

(1,833.33%)

11.55

(-23%)

212.50

32,450

6,04,750

(1,763.64%)

4.55

(-8.08%)

405.00

13,000

2,19,000

(1,584.62%)

13.75

(-48.69%)

2,640.00

1,925

32,375

(1,581.82%)

13.6

(-28.98%)

4,150.00

375

6,125

(1,533.33%)

81.2

(-18.8%)

360.00

1,000

16,000

(1,500%)

46

(-30.3%)

7,550.00

125

1,875

(1,400%)

30

(-26.74%)

1,580.00

375

5,250

(1,300%)

3.6

(-51.35%)

3,860.00

7,175

95,200

(1,226.83%)

2.6

(-42.86%)

2,740.00

1,225

16,100

(1,214.29%)

5.8

(-32.95%)

1,280.00

400

5,200

(1,200%)

78.6

(-34.5%)

202.50

32,450

4,15,950

(1,181.82%)

7.65

(-14.04%)

79.00

1,08,000

13,77,000

(1,175%)

0.5

(-23.08%)

82.00

11,250

1,35,000

(1,100%)

4.15

(-31.4%)

7,600.00

1,875

22,125

(1,080%)

25.15

(-15.6%)

84.00

61,875

7,20,000

(1,063.64%)

2.95

(-36.56%)

222.50

5,500

63,250

(1,050%)

2.7

(-50.91%)

50,000.00

90

1,035

(1,050%)

255

(-24.82%)

1,210.00

3,192

36,480

(1,042.86%)

4

(-21.57%)

1,420.00

500

5,500

(1,000%)

2

(-65.81%)

8,700.00

11,400

1,24,275

(990.13%)

231.6

(-40.74%)

5,150.00

700

7,600

(985.71%)

81

(-54.58%)

1,390.00

3,500

35,700

(920%)

73.8

(-2.77%)

2,760.00

1,400

14,000

(900%)

5

(-35.9%)

3,080.00

350

3,500

(900%)

10.3

(-64.24%)

6,550.00

300

3,000

(900%)

253.8

(-2.78%)

680.00

12,325

1,20,350

(876.47%)

28.8

(-25.49%)

247.50

3,550

33,725

(850%)

3.7

(-32.73%)

2,720.00

6,200

58,200

(838.71%)

1.65

(-38.89%)

530.00

65,000

6,10,000

(838.46%)

0.65

(-18.75%)

1,120.00

13,500

1,25,250

(827.78%)

15.4

(-23.76%)

11,100.00

100

900

(800%)

358.85

(-6.78%)

375.00

15,250

1,35,725

(790%)

8.55

(-13.2%)

2,320.00

26,000

2,27,200

(773.85%)

1.85

(-33.93%)

6,800.00

1,500

13,100

(773.33%)

49.95

(-21.52%)

4,040.00

2,850

24,450

(757.89%)

5.7

(-8.06%)

860.00

10,625

90,625

(752.94%)

45.6

(-12.39%)

1,390.00

1,000

8,000

(700%)

2

(-60%)

2,720.00

5,750

46,000

(700%)

16.05

(-29.91%)

2,340.00

5,200

40,800

(684.62%)

1.6

(-30.43%)

695.00

8,000

60,000

(650%)

21.75

(-14.71%)

138.00

9,750

73,125

(650%)

6.45

(-12.84%)

2,860.00

500

3,750

(650%)

4.1

(-39.71%)

880.00

9,375

69,375

(640%)

47

(-30.88%)

1,460.00

3,200

23,200

(625%)

115.15

(-2.25%)

29,750.00

100

725

(625%)

748.6

(-17.45%)

217.50

20,000

1,42,500

(612.5%)

7.05

(-24.6%)

1,540.00

1,250

8,750

(600%)

94.7

(-5.68%)

3,520.00

350

2,450

(600%)

111.8

(-12.28%)

1,540.00

375

2,625

(600%)

6.3

(-42.73%)

555.00

4,500

30,600

(580%)

14.5

(-28.04%)

2,720.00

825

5,500

(566.67%)

29.9

(-30.14%)

375.00

2,100

13,650

(550%)

27.55

(-7.55%)

1,580.00

63,700

4,06,700

(538.46%)

1.8

(-26.53%)

2,560.00

5,500

35,000

(536.36%)

63.15

(-25.84%)

2,540.00

10,600

67,400

(535.85%)

2

(-32.2%)

2,460.00

900

5,700

(533.33%)

121.1

(-19.27%)

700.00

2,625

16,625

(533.33%)

64.15

(-36.26%)

710.00

4,000

25,000

(525%)

2.8

(-16.42%)

7,350.00

625

3,875

(520%)

53.5

(-22.13%)

8,600.00

10,725

66,450

(519.58%)

280.9

(-38.11%)

1,280.00

10,032

62,016

(518.18%)

0.95

(-53.66%)

2,240.00

11,900

72,250

(507.14%)

2.6

(-47.47%)

480.00

4,000

24,000

(500%)

56.75

(-4.62%)

34,000.00

25

150

(500%)

41.95

(-32.34%)

1,360.00

750

4,500

(500%)

57

(-27.57%)

375.00

1,800

10,800

(500%)

3.8

(-39.68%)

1,020.00

625

3,750

(500%)

3.85

(-30%)

1,400.00

58,750

3,51,250

(497.87%)

1.65

(-29.79%)

7,900.00

4,750

28,250

(494.74%)

9.15

(-27.38%)

177.50

25,200

1,48,400

(488.89%)

3.8

(-9.52%)

1,800.00

31,200

1,83,600

(488.46%)

1.45

(-50%)

1,640.00

13,125

76,875

(485.71%)

4.2

(-46.5%)

990.00

4,500

26,100

(480%)

6.5

(-16.67%)

1,090.00

1,824

10,488

(475%)

40.3

(-2.3%)

2,620.00

9,000

51,600

(473.33%)

47

(-16.67%)

1,860.00

12,250

70,000

(471.43%)

1.6

(-46.67%)

2,640.00

6,050

34,375

(468.18%)

55.5

(-15.91%)

800.00

66,000

3,66,000

(454.55%)

1.05

(-30%)

1,380.00

28,400

1,54,400

(443.66%)

29.2

(-45.11%)

845.00

3,300

17,600

(433.33%)

2.75

(-43.88%)

6,100.00

400

2,100

(425%)

3.45

(-43.9%)

2,060.00

1,900

9,975

(425%)

2

(-35.48%)

3,400.00

4,500

23,250

(416.67%)

15.75

(-32.4%)

Premium

Discount

Script
Spot
Future
Premium(%)

IEX

200.55

200.57

0.01%

OIL

427.00

427.05

0.01%

GODREJPROP

2,243.80

2,244.10

0.01%

UPL

627.90

628.00

0.01%

JSWENERGY

487.95

488.05

0.02%

IMPORTANT LINKS

What is a Short Build-Up?

Short Build Up is a market condition where open interest and trading volume of short positions increase while the price of the underlying asset goes down. This indicates that investors are turning bearish, expecting prices to fall even more. When traders are selling futures or options contracts, they expect to buy them back later at a lower price to profit from the difference. Hence, it means that more traders are entering short positions. Therefore, it heightens bearish sentiments in the market. For example, if the stock price falls by 3% whereas open interest increases by 10%, this might suggest a short build-up that indicates traders expect a continued trend of the stock's downward movement in value.

Awareness of this phenomenon is very important for the market participants because it appears to be an expression of the collective investor sentiment, which can hint towards the eventual trading opportunity. It can be a warning sign for long investors but gives opportunities to those looking to capitalize on the bearish trend. In general, it is only by understanding these short build-ups that traders can make the right decisions based on the prevailing market conditions and psychology of the investors.

Why Does It Happen?

Short build-ups happen due to several interrelated factors that reflect market dynamics and investor behavior:

  • 1. Negative Sentiment: Overall, bearish market sentiment on a stock or market segment serves as the trigger for selling short in response to a prognosis of a decline in stock prices. Unfavorable news on earnings, economic recession, or negative news concerning the stock are crucial factors.
  • 2. Hedging Strategies: A few investors who are holding long positions in an asset would like to enter short positions through futures or options in order to hedge against possible losses. This hedge creates a short build-up but does not signal pure bearishness.
  • 3. Speculative Trading: Traders may do short selling purely based on speculation as they feel an asset is overvalued and, therefore, has to correct itself. This speculative behavior further increases the short build-up as more and more traders enter the market by expecting a fall.
  • 4. Momentum Trading: When downward price momentum accelerates, fear can cause panic selling, which increases the short positions and intensifies the short build-ups.

These factors lead to short build-ups and reflect the overall broader market trends as well as investor psychology.

How Does It Help You?

Understanding short build-ups provides several advantages for traders and investors looking to navigate market conditions effectively:

  • Informed Decision-Making: Recognizing a short build-up allows investors to adjust their strategies accordingly. They may decide to enter short positions themselves or hedge existing long positions against potential losses.
  • Risk Management: By identifying strong bearish signals through significant short build-ups, traders can implement risk management strategies to mitigate potential losses. This could involve setting stop-loss orders or diversifying their portfolios.
  • Market Insight: Analyzing short build-ups enhances an investor's ability to interpret broader market dynamics and trends. It provides insight into market sentiment and potential future movements, enabling more strategic trading decisions.
  • Opportunity Identification: Traders can capitalize on price declines associated with short build-ups by timing their entries and exits effectively, potentially leading to profitable trades during bearish phases.

Recognizing and understanding short build-ups equips traders with valuable insights that can enhance their trading strategies and overall market engagement, ultimately improving their chances of success in volatile markets.

FAQs

What is a short buildup?

A short buildup occurs when more investors enter short positions, anticipating a decline in asset prices. This situation often arises due to negative news or overvaluation, leading traders to sell futures or options contracts to profit from expected price drops.

What is the buildup rate?

The buildup rate is a method used to determine an investment's capitalization rate by summing various risk factors and adding them to a risk-free interest rate. It helps calculate the expected return on an investment considering its specific risks and market conditions.

What happens when there is a short build-up?

When there is a short build-up, the price of the underlying asset typically declines as more investors sell short. Increased open interest indicates that bearish sentiment is prevalent, which can lead to further price drops if the trend continues.

What is the difference between long unwinding and short buildup?

Long unwinding involves selling existing long positions to realize profits or minimize losses, increasing supply and potentially lowering prices. In contrast, short buildup refers to increasing short positions, anticipating further price declines due to negative market sentiment.

How to identify short build-up in the option chain?

To identify a short build-up in an option chain, look for increasing open interest alongside declining prices of the underlying asset. A significant rise in put option volume relative to call options can also indicate bearish sentiment and potential short positions being established.

