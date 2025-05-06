Options
Futures
Calls
Puts
Symbol
Strike Price
Prev OI
Curr. OI (%Chg)
LTP (%Chg)
25,850.00
4,56,975
17,97,450
(293.34%)
5.2
(-51.17%)
25,950.00
2,41,350
9,29,325
(285.05%)
3.5
(-54.55%)
26,750.00
5,06,550
17,14,425
(238.45%)
1.45
(-30.95%)
25,450.00
4,30,125
14,21,925
(230.58%)
24.45
(-37.23%)
25,750.00
4,60,350
13,54,125
(194.15%)
8
(-45.76%)
25,250.00
5,52,150
15,63,075
(183.09%)
50.8
(-29.4%)
25,550.00
4,81,950
12,58,275
(161.08%)
16.8
(-41.05%)
25,650.00
4,10,850
10,39,650
(153.05%)
10.6
(-48.42%)
24,750.00
7,65,525
19,17,825
(150.52%)
217.65
(-14.8%)
25,600.00
12,95,025
31,62,750
(144.22%)
13.6
(-43.92%)
25,050.00
4,91,625
11,97,375
(143.55%)
99.7
(-20.75%)
26,050.00
3,88,125
9,36,675
(141.33%)
2.9
(-50%)
25,150.00
5,34,075
12,86,100
(140.81%)
71.65
(-25.64%)
24,950.00
5,36,175
12,62,850
(135.53%)
130.55
(-19.78%)
24,650.00
1,02,750
2,33,025
(126.79%)
271.05
(-13.84%)
25,350.00
5,08,950
10,68,375
(109.92%)
35.55
(-33.49%)
26,700.00
13,88,700
27,92,025
(101.05%)
1.55
(-24.39%)
24,850.00
12,74,625
25,48,950
(99.98%)
171.85
(-17.14%)
25,500.00
40,45,125
80,69,475
(99.49%)
20.05
(-40.42%)
26,600.00
9,05,550
17,88,900
(97.55%)
1.65
(-23.26%)
24,800.00
40,62,975
79,73,550
(96.25%)
194.05
(-15.43%)
25,700.00
24,64,050
47,62,950
(93.3%)
8.75
(-49.42%)
24,450.00
25,800
49,125
(90.41%)
409.3
(-10.87%)
24,900.00
23,90,250
45,03,750
(88.42%)
150.25
(-18.28%)
25,100.00
18,33,975
33,82,425
(84.43%)
84.3
(-23.68%)
25,400.00
20,63,550
37,44,450
(81.46%)
28.45
(-37.33%)
26,200.00
25,16,100
43,81,125
(74.12%)
2.15
(-41.1%)
24,700.00
11,17,425
19,13,250
(71.22%)
242.85
(-14.91%)
25,900.00
19,41,525
33,16,125
(70.8%)
4.2
(-53.59%)
26,300.00
18,45,975
31,43,550
(70.29%)
1.9
(-34.48%)
25,300.00
25,21,125
42,52,575
(68.68%)
42.55
(-30.76%)
25,800.00
25,66,125
43,07,250
(67.85%)
6.1
(-51.2%)
23,850.00
1,350
2,250
(66.67%)
937.8
(-7.31%)
23,750.00
975
1,575
(61.54%)
1,050.5
(-0.91%)
24,550.00
55,125
88,425
(60.41%)
335
(-13.43%)
26,450.00
10,40,175
16,67,850
(60.34%)
1.75
(-27.08%)
25,200.00
28,29,900
45,33,750
(60.21%)
60.05
(-27.3%)
24,050.00
4,125
6,525
(58.18%)
755.3
(-0.94%)
26,250.00
6,85,200
10,81,725
(57.87%)
2.05
(-35.94%)
26,350.00
4,95,150
7,51,875
(51.85%)
1.9
(-28.3%)
26,500.00
68,51,775
1,03,04,850
(50.4%)
1.8
(-23.4%)
26,100.00
22,72,050
34,02,675
(49.76%)
2.65
(-43.62%)
26,400.00
21,09,450
29,84,400
(41.48%)
1.8
(-25%)
26,000.00
77,11,575
1,08,80,030
(41.09%)
3.35
(-50.37%)
25,000.00
55,57,200
77,22,825
(38.97%)
114.45
(-20.19%)
26,650.00
4,33,725
5,92,050
(36.5%)
1.6
(-20%)
24,600.00
4,53,375
6,09,225
(34.38%)
301.05
(-14.23%)
26,550.00
9,49,125
12,27,225
(29.3%)
1.7
(-20.93%)
26,800.00
1,08,84,000
1,39,20,380
(27.9%)
1.45
(-25.64%)
24,500.00
5,59,725
7,07,100
(26.33%)
368.4
(-13.11%)
26,150.00
7,65,075
8,76,075
(14.51%)
2.3
(-42.5%)
23,950.00
3,825
4,350
(13.73%)
857.6
(-8.47%)
24,150.00
8,475
9,600
(13.27%)
671.4
(-7.56%)
24,350.00
25,050
28,125
(12.28%)
477.85
(-13.48%)
24,200.00
75,300
83,100
(10.36%)
610
(-9.97%)
24,400.00
1,75,050
1,91,550
(9.43%)
444.95
(-11.68%)
23,900.00
20,100
21,525
(7.09%)
906.95
(-7.45%)
24,100.00
49,050
51,975
(5.96%)
702.3
(-9.9%)
24,250.00
12,375
12,975
(4.85%)
575
(-9.23%)
24,000.00
2,14,425
2,23,650
(4.3%)
790
(-8.87%)
7,800.00
250
19,000
(7,500%)
11.95
(-22.9%)
215.00
1,09,150
82,68,850
(7,475.68%)
3.95
(-8.14%)
217.50
11,800
6,84,400
(5,700%)
3.4
(-4.23%)
410.00
6,000
3,20,000
(5,233.33%)
11.5
(-54%)
3,250.00
375
19,500
(5,100%)
5.95
(-44.91%)
560.00
12,350
5,89,950
(4,676.92%)
19.75
(-51.41%)
570.00
10,450
4,28,450
(4,000%)
15.6
(-55.43%)
1,350.00
625
18,125
(2,800%)
4.3
(-14%)
1,720.00
1,800
47,100
(2,516.67%)
43.55
(-37.79%)
1,380.00
3,375
81,750
(2,322.22%)
45.85
(-25.57%)
4,600.00
625
14,875
(2,280%)
34.1
(-37.49%)
4,050.00
500
11,750
(2,250%)
116
(-18.31%)
2,580.00
200
4,600
(2,200%)
7.2
(-19.1%)
4,400.00
625
14,000
(2,140%)
7.2
(-40.5%)
1,560.00
1,600
35,600
(2,125%)
3.3
(-57.69%)
1,550.00
350
7,000
(1,900%)
58.2
(-31.33%)
13,900.00
150
2,900
(1,833.33%)
11.55
(-23%)
212.50
32,450
6,04,750
(1,763.64%)
4.55
(-8.08%)
405.00
13,000
2,19,000
(1,584.62%)
13.75
(-48.69%)
2,640.00
1,925
32,375
(1,581.82%)
13.6
(-28.98%)
4,150.00
375
6,125
(1,533.33%)
81.2
(-18.8%)
360.00
1,000
16,000
(1,500%)
46
(-30.3%)
7,550.00
125
1,875
(1,400%)
30
(-26.74%)
1,580.00
375
5,250
(1,300%)
3.6
(-51.35%)
3,860.00
7,175
95,200
(1,226.83%)
2.6
(-42.86%)
2,740.00
1,225
16,100
(1,214.29%)
5.8
(-32.95%)
1,280.00
400
5,200
(1,200%)
78.6
(-34.5%)
202.50
32,450
4,15,950
(1,181.82%)
7.65
(-14.04%)
79.00
1,08,000
13,77,000
(1,175%)
0.5
(-23.08%)
82.00
11,250
1,35,000
(1,100%)
4.15
(-31.4%)
7,600.00
1,875
22,125
(1,080%)
25.15
(-15.6%)
84.00
61,875
7,20,000
(1,063.64%)
2.95
(-36.56%)
222.50
5,500
63,250
(1,050%)
2.7
(-50.91%)
50,000.00
90
1,035
(1,050%)
255
(-24.82%)
1,210.00
3,192
36,480
(1,042.86%)
4
(-21.57%)
1,420.00
500
5,500
(1,000%)
2
(-65.81%)
8,700.00
11,400
1,24,275
(990.13%)
231.6
(-40.74%)
5,150.00
700
7,600
(985.71%)
81
(-54.58%)
1,390.00
3,500
35,700
(920%)
73.8
(-2.77%)
2,760.00
1,400
14,000
(900%)
5
(-35.9%)
3,080.00
350
3,500
(900%)
10.3
(-64.24%)
6,550.00
300
3,000
(900%)
253.8
(-2.78%)
680.00
12,325
1,20,350
(876.47%)
28.8
(-25.49%)
247.50
3,550
33,725
(850%)
3.7
(-32.73%)
2,720.00
6,200
58,200
(838.71%)
1.65
(-38.89%)
530.00
65,000
6,10,000
(838.46%)
0.65
(-18.75%)
1,120.00
13,500
1,25,250
(827.78%)
15.4
(-23.76%)
11,100.00
100
900
(800%)
358.85
(-6.78%)
375.00
15,250
1,35,725
(790%)
8.55
(-13.2%)
2,320.00
26,000
2,27,200
(773.85%)
1.85
(-33.93%)
6,800.00
1,500
13,100
(773.33%)
49.95
(-21.52%)
4,040.00
2,850
24,450
(757.89%)
5.7
(-8.06%)
860.00
10,625
90,625
(752.94%)
45.6
(-12.39%)
1,390.00
1,000
8,000
(700%)
2
(-60%)
2,720.00
5,750
46,000
(700%)
16.05
(-29.91%)
2,340.00
5,200
40,800
(684.62%)
1.6
(-30.43%)
695.00
8,000
60,000
(650%)
21.75
(-14.71%)
138.00
9,750
73,125
(650%)
6.45
(-12.84%)
2,860.00
500
3,750
(650%)
4.1
(-39.71%)
880.00
9,375
69,375
(640%)
47
(-30.88%)
1,460.00
3,200
23,200
(625%)
115.15
(-2.25%)
29,750.00
100
725
(625%)
748.6
(-17.45%)
217.50
20,000
1,42,500
(612.5%)
7.05
(-24.6%)
1,540.00
1,250
8,750
(600%)
94.7
(-5.68%)
3,520.00
350
2,450
(600%)
111.8
(-12.28%)
1,540.00
375
2,625
(600%)
6.3
(-42.73%)
555.00
4,500
30,600
(580%)
14.5
(-28.04%)
2,720.00
825
5,500
(566.67%)
29.9
(-30.14%)
375.00
2,100
13,650
(550%)
27.55
(-7.55%)
1,580.00
63,700
4,06,700
(538.46%)
1.8
(-26.53%)
2,560.00
5,500
35,000
(536.36%)
63.15
(-25.84%)
2,540.00
10,600
67,400
(535.85%)
2
(-32.2%)
2,460.00
900
5,700
(533.33%)
121.1
(-19.27%)
700.00
2,625
16,625
(533.33%)
64.15
(-36.26%)
710.00
4,000
25,000
(525%)
2.8
(-16.42%)
7,350.00
625
3,875
(520%)
53.5
(-22.13%)
8,600.00
10,725
66,450
(519.58%)
280.9
(-38.11%)
1,280.00
10,032
62,016
(518.18%)
0.95
(-53.66%)
2,240.00
11,900
72,250
(507.14%)
2.6
(-47.47%)
480.00
4,000
24,000
(500%)
56.75
(-4.62%)
34,000.00
25
150
(500%)
41.95
(-32.34%)
1,360.00
750
4,500
(500%)
57
(-27.57%)
375.00
1,800
10,800
(500%)
3.8
(-39.68%)
1,020.00
625
3,750
(500%)
3.85
(-30%)
1,400.00
58,750
3,51,250
(497.87%)
1.65
(-29.79%)
7,900.00
4,750
28,250
(494.74%)
9.15
(-27.38%)
177.50
25,200
1,48,400
(488.89%)
3.8
(-9.52%)
1,800.00
31,200
1,83,600
(488.46%)
1.45
(-50%)
1,640.00
13,125
76,875
(485.71%)
4.2
(-46.5%)
990.00
4,500
26,100
(480%)
6.5
(-16.67%)
1,090.00
1,824
10,488
(475%)
40.3
(-2.3%)
2,620.00
9,000
51,600
(473.33%)
47
(-16.67%)
1,860.00
12,250
70,000
(471.43%)
1.6
(-46.67%)
2,640.00
6,050
34,375
(468.18%)
55.5
(-15.91%)
800.00
66,000
3,66,000
(454.55%)
1.05
(-30%)
1,380.00
28,400
1,54,400
(443.66%)
29.2
(-45.11%)
845.00
3,300
17,600
(433.33%)
2.75
(-43.88%)
6,100.00
400
2,100
(425%)
3.45
(-43.9%)
2,060.00
1,900
9,975
(425%)
2
(-35.48%)
3,400.00
4,500
23,250
(416.67%)
15.75
(-32.4%)
Premium
Discount
Script
Spot
Future
Premium(%)
IEX
200.55
200.57
0.01%
OIL
427.00
427.05
0.01%
GODREJPROP
2,243.80
2,244.10
0.01%
UPL
627.90
628.00
0.01%
JSWENERGY
487.95
488.05
0.02%
Short Build Up is a market condition where open interest and trading volume of short positions increase while the price of the underlying asset goes down. This indicates that investors are turning bearish, expecting prices to fall even more. When traders are selling futures or options contracts, they expect to buy them back later at a lower price to profit from the difference. Hence, it means that more traders are entering short positions. Therefore, it heightens bearish sentiments in the market. For example, if the stock price falls by 3% whereas open interest increases by 10%, this might suggest a short build-up that indicates traders expect a continued trend of the stock's downward movement in value.
Awareness of this phenomenon is very important for the market participants because it appears to be an expression of the collective investor sentiment, which can hint towards the eventual trading opportunity. It can be a warning sign for long investors but gives opportunities to those looking to capitalize on the bearish trend. In general, it is only by understanding these short build-ups that traders can make the right decisions based on the prevailing market conditions and psychology of the investors.
Short build-ups happen due to several interrelated factors that reflect market dynamics and investor behavior:
These factors lead to short build-ups and reflect the overall broader market trends as well as investor psychology.
Understanding short build-ups provides several advantages for traders and investors looking to navigate market conditions effectively:
Recognizing and understanding short build-ups equips traders with valuable insights that can enhance their trading strategies and overall market engagement, ultimately improving their chances of success in volatile markets.
A short buildup occurs when more investors enter short positions, anticipating a decline in asset prices. This situation often arises due to negative news or overvaluation, leading traders to sell futures or options contracts to profit from expected price drops.
The buildup rate is a method used to determine an investment's capitalization rate by summing various risk factors and adding them to a risk-free interest rate. It helps calculate the expected return on an investment considering its specific risks and market conditions.
When there is a short build-up, the price of the underlying asset typically declines as more investors sell short. Increased open interest indicates that bearish sentiment is prevalent, which can lead to further price drops if the trend continues.
Long unwinding involves selling existing long positions to realize profits or minimize losses, increasing supply and potentially lowering prices. In contrast, short buildup refers to increasing short positions, anticipating further price declines due to negative market sentiment.
To identify a short build-up in an option chain, look for increasing open interest alongside declining prices of the underlying asset. A significant rise in put option volume relative to call options can also indicate bearish sentiment and potential short positions being established.
