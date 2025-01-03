₹29,214.53
(66.47)(0.22%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹29,207.67
Prev. Close
₹29,148.05
Market Cap.
₹14,82,406.98
Div Yield
3.19
PE
15.38
PB
15.38
₹29,121.38
₹29,491.51
Performance
One Week (%)
-1.36
One Month (%)
-5.75
One Year (%)
7.17
YTD (%)
0
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.1
602.35
590.1
1,28,878
Vedanta Ltd
457.9
465.3
449.1
6,66,144
Tata Steel Ltd
138.3
139.7
137.75
8,60,441
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.2
115.9
113.55
4,05,497
National Aluminium Company Ltd
208
218.2
207
4,36,642
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469
472.5
451.05
1,99,174
JSW Steel Ltd
912.2
924.8
911.8
1,01,475
Coal India Ltd
393.9
399.2
389.5
4,35,081
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.46
5,62,695
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,621
1,624.45
1,590.3
15,400
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
958.15
962.2
939.7
48,526
Jindal Stainless Ltd
678.8
690.85
675
28,689
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
