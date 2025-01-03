₹26,818.4
(393.28)(1.48%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:24 PM
Open
₹26,529.21
Prev. Close
₹26,425.12
Market Cap.
₹27,61,896.27
Div Yield
3.46
PE
12.61
PB
12.61
₹26,474.79
₹27,095.13
Performance
One Week (%)
1.21
One Month (%)
-1.59
One Year (%)
13.53
YTD (%)
-4.92
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.35
1,262.3
1,235.6
5,02,881
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.35
299.2
294.45
2,05,277
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
412.25
417
407.75
1,00,742
Oil India Ltd
481
491.15
465.25
7,91,889
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.75
262.75
248.1
15,96,696
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
138.2
139.8
137.1
4,07,199
GAIL (India) Ltd
191.15
193.75
189.75
10,31,702
Petronet LNG Ltd
329
334.35
329
79,628
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.2
453.35
423.3
4,94,216
Adani Total Gas Ltd
727.25
751.4
725.3
96,771
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
