ICICI Lombard Shares Crash 13% After Q1 FY27 Results: Profit Slumps 46%, Brokerages Turn Cautious

Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance plunged nearly 13% on July 16, hitting a two-year low, after the company reported a sharp 46% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the first quarter of FY27. The disappointing earnings, coupled with rising claims, lower investment income, and increased provisioning following a Supreme Court ruling on motor third-party insurance, triggered heavy selling in the stock.

The sharp correction also prompted several leading brokerages, including Emkay, JPMorgan, Jefferies, and Citi, to revise their earnings estimates and target prices, reflecting a cautious near-term outlook for India’s largest private general insurer.

ICICI Lombard Q1 FY27 Financial Highlights

ICICI Lombard reported a net profit (PAT) of ₹403 crore for the April–June quarter, compared with ₹747 crore in the same period last year, marking a 46% decline.

Key financial highlights include:

Net Profit (PAT): ₹403 crore (down 46% YoY)

₹403 crore (down 46% YoY) Profit Before Tax (PBT): ₹536 crore (down 46% YoY)

₹536 crore (down 46% YoY) Total Income: ₹6,813 crore (up from ₹6,083 crore)

₹6,813 crore (up from ₹6,083 crore) Gross Direct Premium Income (GDPI): ₹8,318 crore (up 7.5% YoY)

₹8,318 crore (up 7.5% YoY) Industry Premium Growth: 10.9%, indicating the company underperformed the industry average.

Although premium income continued to grow, profitability came under pressure due to higher claims and weaker investment returns.

Why Did ICICI Lombard’s Profit Fall?

Several factors contributed to the significant decline in quarterly earnings.

1. Large Fire Insurance Losses

The insurer reported two major fire insurance claims worth around ₹63 crore, impacting underwriting profitability during the quarter.

2. Supreme Court Ruling on Motor Third-Party Insurance

Following the Supreme Court’s decision to enhance compensation benchmarks in motor accident cases, ICICI Lombard made an additional reserve provision of ₹165 crore for its Motor Third-Party (TP) insurance portfolio.

This one-time charge significantly impacted quarterly profitability.

3. Lower Investment Income

Investment income, an important contributor to insurers’ earnings, declined during the quarter.

Investment Income: ₹1,174 crore (vs ₹1,288 crore last year)

₹1,174 crore (vs ₹1,288 crore last year) Capital Gains: ₹183 crore (vs ₹380 crore last year)

The fall in capital gains further reduced overall earnings.

4. Higher Claims and Rising Combined Ratio

Claims paid during the quarter increased by nearly 21% to ₹3,516 crore.

The company’s combined ratio deteriorated to 107.2%, compared with 101.2% in the previous quarter. A combined ratio above 100% indicates that claims and operating expenses exceeded premium income, resulting in underwriting losses.

Segment-Wise Performance

Despite the weak bottom line, some business segments continued to perform well.

Motor Insurance

Motor insurance premiums grew 14% year-on-year, remaining the company’s largest business segment.

Retail Health Insurance

Retail health insurance delivered robust growth, with gross premiums rising 69.5% YoY, reflecting continued demand for health insurance products.

Commercial Insurance

The commercial insurance business contracted 13.8%, primarily due to aggressive pricing competition in the fire insurance segment.

Strong Capital Position Remains a Positive

Despite earnings pressure, ICICI Lombard continues to maintain a strong balance sheet.

The insurer reported a solvency ratio of 271%, significantly higher than the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) minimum requirement of 150%. This indicates that the company remains financially well-capitalized to meet future obligations.

Brokerage Reactions: Mixed Views but Cautious Outlook

Following the Q1 FY27 results, several brokerages revised their outlook on the stock.

Emkay

Maintained Add rating.

rating. Reduced target price by 10% to ₹1,900 .

to . Highlighted a difficult operating environment and rising competition.

JPMorgan

JPMorgan believes future earnings recovery depends on:

Higher motor third-party premium rates.

Better implementation of commission regulations.

Jefferies

Jefferies lowered FY27–FY29 earnings estimates by 5%–10%, citing elevated motor insurance loss ratios and higher provisioning requirements.

Citi

Citi also reduced earnings forecasts, warning that rising claims costs, aggressive pricing, and weaker investment income may continue to pressure profitability across the non-life insurance sector.

Why Did ICICI Lombard Shares Fall 13%?

The market reacted negatively because of multiple concerns emerging simultaneously:

Sharp 46% decline in quarterly profit.

Weak underwriting performance.

Higher claims and reserve provisioning.

Decline in investment income.

Combined ratio above 100%.

Commercial insurance slowdown.

Multiple brokerages cutting earnings estimates and target prices.

These factors triggered heavy selling, with nearly 9 million shares changing hands, making it the stock’s busiest trading session in six years.

Key Positives

Despite the disappointing quarter, the company continues to have several strengths:

Healthy premium growth.

Strong retail health insurance momentum.

Double-digit growth in motor insurance.

Robust solvency ratio of 271%.

Well-diversified insurance portfolio.

Key Risks Going Forward

Investors should closely monitor:

Motor third-party pricing revisions.

Claims inflation.

Competitive pressure in commercial insurance.

Investment income trends.

Improvement in underwriting profitability.

Investment Outlook

ICICI Lombard remains one of India’s leading private general insurers with a strong capital base and diversified business model. However, the Q1 FY27 earnings highlighted near-term challenges arising from higher claims, regulatory changes, and weaker investment income.

While the recent correction has made valuations more attractive than before, the company’s earnings recovery will largely depend on improvements in underwriting performance, better claims experience, and favorable regulatory developments in the motor insurance segment.

Long-term investors may prefer to watch upcoming quarters for signs of sustained margin improvement before turning more constructive on the stock.