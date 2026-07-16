ICICI Lombard Shares Crash 13% After Q1 FY27 Results: Profit Slumps 46%, Brokerages Turn Cautious

16 Jul 2026 , 12:45 PM
Shares of ICICI Lombard General Insurance plunged nearly 13% on July 16, hitting a two-year low, after the company reported a sharp 46% year-on-year (YoY) decline in net profit for the first quarter of FY27. The disappointing earnings, coupled with rising claims, lower investment income, and increased provisioning following a Supreme Court ruling on motor third-party insurance, triggered heavy selling in the stock.
The sharp correction also prompted several leading brokerages, including Emkay, JPMorgan, Jefferies, and Citi, to revise their earnings estimates and target prices, reflecting a cautious near-term outlook for India’s largest private general insurer.
ICICI Lombard reported a net profit (PAT) of ₹403 crore for the April–June quarter, compared with ₹747 crore in the same period last year, marking a 46% decline.
Key financial highlights include:
Although premium income continued to grow, profitability came under pressure due to higher claims and weaker investment returns.
Several factors contributed to the significant decline in quarterly earnings.
The insurer reported two major fire insurance claims worth around ₹63 crore, impacting underwriting profitability during the quarter.
Following the Supreme Court’s decision to enhance compensation benchmarks in motor accident cases, ICICI Lombard made an additional reserve provision of ₹165 crore for its Motor Third-Party (TP) insurance portfolio.
This one-time charge significantly impacted quarterly profitability.
Investment income, an important contributor to insurers’ earnings, declined during the quarter.
The fall in capital gains further reduced overall earnings.
Claims paid during the quarter increased by nearly 21% to ₹3,516 crore.
The company’s combined ratio deteriorated to 107.2%, compared with 101.2% in the previous quarter. A combined ratio above 100% indicates that claims and operating expenses exceeded premium income, resulting in underwriting losses.
Despite the weak bottom line, some business segments continued to perform well.
Motor insurance premiums grew 14% year-on-year, remaining the company’s largest business segment.
Retail health insurance delivered robust growth, with gross premiums rising 69.5% YoY, reflecting continued demand for health insurance products.
The commercial insurance business contracted 13.8%, primarily due to aggressive pricing competition in the fire insurance segment.
Despite earnings pressure, ICICI Lombard continues to maintain a strong balance sheet.
The insurer reported a solvency ratio of 271%, significantly higher than the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India’s (IRDAI) minimum requirement of 150%. This indicates that the company remains financially well-capitalized to meet future obligations.
Following the Q1 FY27 results, several brokerages revised their outlook on the stock.
JPMorgan believes future earnings recovery depends on:
Jefferies lowered FY27–FY29 earnings estimates by 5%–10%, citing elevated motor insurance loss ratios and higher provisioning requirements.
Citi also reduced earnings forecasts, warning that rising claims costs, aggressive pricing, and weaker investment income may continue to pressure profitability across the non-life insurance sector.
The market reacted negatively because of multiple concerns emerging simultaneously:
These factors triggered heavy selling, with nearly 9 million shares changing hands, making it the stock’s busiest trading session in six years.
Despite the disappointing quarter, the company continues to have several strengths:
Investors should closely monitor:
ICICI Lombard remains one of India’s leading private general insurers with a strong capital base and diversified business model. However, the Q1 FY27 earnings highlighted near-term challenges arising from higher claims, regulatory changes, and weaker investment income.
While the recent correction has made valuations more attractive than before, the company’s earnings recovery will largely depend on improvements in underwriting performance, better claims experience, and favorable regulatory developments in the motor insurance segment.
Long-term investors may prefer to watch upcoming quarters for signs of sustained margin improvement before turning more constructive on the stock.
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