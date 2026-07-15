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Patanjali Foods Ltd - Shares decline 17% intraday - Read details

15 Jul 2026 , 12:58 PM

Patanjali Foods Ltd. witnessed intense selling pressure on Wednesday, with its shares falling as much as 17.1% during the session. The sharp decline marked the stock’s third consecutive day of losses, prompting the company to issue a clarification to the stock exchanges after receiving a query regarding the unusual movement in its share price.

In response, the FMCG company stated that there are no undisclosed material events or price-sensitive developments that require disclosure under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Patanjali Foods Says Business Operations Continue Normally

In its filing with the BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Patanjali Foods said it continues to operate in the ordinary course of business and remains focused on executing its long-term growth strategy.

“The Company continues to remain focused on its growth path and is carrying on its business operations in the ordinary course, while pursuing its business objectives,” the company said in its exchange filing.

The company further added that, to the best of the management’s knowledge, there are no material events, information or circumstances that require disclosure under the applicable SEBI regulations.

Company Reiterates Compliance With SEBI Disclosure Norms

Patanjali Foods emphasized that it has complied with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations by promptly disclosing all material events that could have an impact on its operations, financial performance, or share price.

According to the company, all material information that could influence investor decisions has already been disseminated to the stock exchanges, leaving no undisclosed corporate developments behind the recent sell-off.

The clarification was issued after the stock exchanges sought the company’s comments on the sharp decline in its share price.

Heavy Selling Accompanied by Fresh Short Build-Up

The decline in Patanjali Foods shares was accompanied by exceptionally high trading activity and increased bearish positioning in the derivatives market.

Trading volume surged to nearly 5.2 lakh shares, around six times the 20-day average for the corresponding time of the trading session, indicating heightened investor activity.

Futures data also pointed to fresh short build-up, a market trend where falling prices are accompanied by rising open interest.

  • July futures declined 18.08%, while open interest increased 22.25%.
  • August futures fell 18.61%, with open interest jumping 283.2%.
  • September futures dropped 19.8%, while open interest surged 637.5%.

The combination of declining prices and rising open interest generally suggests that traders are adding new bearish positions in anticipation of further weakness.

Stock Underperforms Broader Market

The sharp sell-off pushed Patanjali Foods shares to their lowest level since July 2023, significantly underperforming the broader market.

Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has declined 27%, compared with a 4.1% gain for its peer group. During the same period, the Sensex has fallen 6.3%.

The stock has also lost 3.5% over the past five trading sessions and 7.2% during the last one month, reflecting sustained weakness.

Valuation Snapshot

Despite the recent correction, Patanjali Foods continues to trade at relatively premium valuations.

  • Forward Price-to-Earnings (P/E): 25x
  • Trailing P/E: 24x
  • Price-to-Book (P/B): 3.3x
  • Trailing Dividend Yield: 1.1%
  • Estimated Forward Dividend Yield: 0.4%

What Investors Should Watch

While Patanjali Foods has categorically denied the existence of any undisclosed corporate developments behind the sharp fall in its share price, the recent decline appears to have been driven by heavy selling pressure and fresh short positions in the derivatives market.

Investors will closely monitor upcoming regulatory filings, management commentary, quarterly earnings, and changes in derivative positioning to determine whether the stock stabilizes or remains under pressure in the near term.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

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  • #MarketUpdate
  • #PatanjaliFoods
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