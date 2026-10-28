Reliance Industries Shares Fall 2% After Jio Platforms Listing; Q2 Results on October 30

Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd declined as much as 2% on October 28, 2026 on NSE. While Jio Platforms Ltd, the digital services and technology arm and subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. made a strong start on the stock exchange, gaining over 21% on the offer price, the parent Reliance Industries came under pressure.

Stocks of Reliance Industries were trading at Rs 1,176.70 on the NSE on October 28 (11.26am), at loss of 1.63% from the previous day’s closing price of Rs 1,196.20. It started the day at Rs 1,194.50 before reaching a high of Rs 1,204.30 and a low of Rs 1,173.10.

Jio Platforms listed at 21.36% premium

Jio Platforms listed at Rs 1,358 per share on both the BSE and NSE. This is a rise of 21.36% from the IPO price of Rs 1,119 per share. Following the listing, Jio Platforms became the second most valuable company in India. The listing also means that the relationship between the parent company and its digital services subsidiary will be back in the spotlight. The total market cap of the Reliance Group saw a boost to Rs 28.9 lakh crore.

Reliance Industries Share Price on October 28, 2026

Particulars Price Previous close ₹1,196.20 Opening price ₹1,194.50 Current price (11:26 AM) ₹1,176.70 Intraday high ₹1,204.30 Intraday low ₹1,173.10 Change -1.63%

Reliance Industries to announce Q2 Results on October 30

Investors will also be eyeing Reliance Industries Q2 results on October 30, 2026.

The company’s board of directors will meet on Friday to consider and approve its stand-alone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. The board will also consider proposing to raise funds through issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs). The NCDs will be issued through a private placement. The NCDs will be listed and secured/unsecured and redeemable. This will give more clarity to investors regarding the proposed fund raise. Following the board meeting there will be an analysts meeting to discuss the company’s financial performance for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026. Investors will be looking out for any updates on the business from the financial results.

Reliance Industries Share Price Technical Levels

Technical level Price range Immediate support ₹1,140–₹1,150 Immediate resistance ₹1,210–₹1,220 Positional support ₹1,100–₹1,150

Looking at technical indicators, the stock is currently facing weakness. The stock is trading below key averages on both the daily and weekly charts. The recent rally to test the 34 EMA has seen it push up against resistance and the stock has fallen back. The ADX indicators are also suggesting weakness. DI- continues to be above DI+ so this suggests there is continued selling pressure.

The technical support and resistance levels mentioned in this article are based on data available through technical analysis tools and are for informational purposes only. They should not be considered investment advice or a guarantee of future price movements.

What to watch next?

Following Jio Platforms making its debut on the market, investors will be looking at Reliance Industries share price. The company reports its Q2 results for FY27 on October 30. Investors will also want to see how the NCD fund raise goes ahead and what the management say during the analysts meeting. The stock may also provide some further clues as it tests the support and resistance levels. However, the stock will ultimately depend on the market.

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