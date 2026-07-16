Swiggy Instamart Partners With HPCL to Launch On-Demand LPG Cylinder Delivery in Bengaluru; Stock Ends Over 1% Highe

Swiggy Instamart has partnered with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to launch India’s first quick-commerce LPG cylinder delivery service, beginning with a pilot in Bengaluru. The announcement also lifted investor sentiment, with Swiggy’s stock closing 1.06% higher on Wednesday.

Swiggy Instamart has entered into a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) to offer on-demand LPG cylinder delivery, becoming the first quick-commerce platform in India to provide cooking gas cylinders through its app.

The service will initially be rolled out in Bengaluru, where customers can order HPCL’s HP Navya 10 kg composite LPG cylinder as well as the 5 kg metal LPG cylinder. The companies plan to expand the service to additional cities following the pilot phase.

No Existing HP Gas Connection Required

A key feature of the new service is that customers do not need an existing HP Gas domestic LPG connection to purchase these cylinders. This makes the offering accessible to a wider consumer base, including students, working professionals, bachelors, and small households that may not require the standard 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder.

For first-time buyers, the purchase will be treated as a new cylinder purchase. Subsequent orders will be processed as refills, with customers returning the empty cylinder to the delivery personnel at the time of delivery.

Safe Delivery Through HPCL’s Authorised Network

The companies said all LPG cylinder orders will be fulfilled through HPCL’s authorised distributor network, with deliveries carried out by trained personnel in line with prescribed safety and regulatory guidelines.

Customers purchasing a cylinder for the first time will also be required to complete Know Your Customer (KYC) identity verification before the order is processed.

While the companies have confirmed the launch, pricing details have not yet been disclosed.

Expanding Quick Commerce Beyond Groceries

The partnership marks another milestone in the evolution of India’s quick-commerce sector, with Instamart expanding beyond groceries, fresh produce, snacks, electronics and household essentials into energy products.

For HPCL, the collaboration creates a new digital distribution channel for its LPG business while increasing the reach of its recently introduced HP Navya composite LPG cylinder.

The launch comes at a time when cooking gas availability has been in focus following reports of LPG supply concerns during the Iran conflict, highlighting the importance of improving last-mile access to essential household fuel.

India is the world’s second-largest consumer of LPG, with the market primarily served by state-run oil marketing companies including Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL).

Swiggy Stock Price Today

Swiggy shares witnessed positive investor response following the announcement.

Previous Close: ₹270.09

₹270.09 Open: ₹272.00

₹272.00 Day’s High: ₹283.50

₹283.50 Closing Price: ₹272.96

₹272.96 Change: Up 1.06%

The modest gain reflects positive market sentiment around Swiggy’s continued expansion of Instamart’s offerings and its efforts to strengthen its position in India’s rapidly growing quick-commerce market.