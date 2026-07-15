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Tata Elxsi Shares Fall Nearly 7% After Weak Q1 Results; Profit, EBIT and Margins Miss Estimates

15 Jul 2026 , 12:28 PM

Shares of Tata Elxsi came under heavy selling pressure on Wednesday after the company reported weaker-than-expected financial results for the first quarter of FY27. Although the company posted sequential revenue growth, profitability declined sharply, with net profit, EBIT and operating margins missing analysts’ expectations.

Tata Elxsi Q1 Results Miss Estimates

Tata Elxsi reported a net profit of ₹171 crore for the June quarter, a 22.6% decline from ₹220 crore in the previous quarter. The figure was significantly below the Street estimate of ₹202.7 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 2.8% quarter-on-quarter to ₹1,021 crore, compared with ₹994 crore in the previous quarter. However, the topline also fell short of analysts’ expectations of around ₹1,033 crore.

The company’s operating performance remained under pressure during the quarter.

EBIT and Margins Disappoint

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) declined 12.4% to ₹193.8 crore, compared with ₹221.3 crore in the previous quarter. The reported EBIT was well below the Street estimate of ₹222.1 crore.

Operating profitability also weakened, with the EBIT margin falling to 19% from 22.3% in the preceding quarter. Analysts had expected the margin to come in at around 21.5%, making the reported figure a notable miss.

The decline in margins indicates pressure on operating performance despite modest sequential revenue growth.

Tata Elxsi Share Price Falls After Earnings

The disappointing quarterly results weighed heavily on investor sentiment, triggering a sharp decline in Tata Elxsi shares.

The stock had closed the previous session at ₹3,697.30 and opened lower at ₹3,533.00. Selling intensified during the session, dragging the stock to an intraday low of ₹3,469.70, a decline of 6.55% from the previous close.

As of 12:20 PM, Tata Elxsi shares were trading at ₹3,518.20, down 4.86%, as investors reacted to the weaker-than-expected earnings.

Key Highlights of Tata Elxsi Q1 FY27 Results

  • Net Profit: ₹171 crore, down 22.6% QoQ (vs estimate of ₹202.7 crore)
  • Revenue: ₹1,021 crore, up 2.8% QoQ (vs estimate of approximately ₹1,033 crore)
  • EBIT: ₹193.8 crore, down 12.4% QoQ (vs estimate of ₹222.1 crore)
  • EBIT Margin: 19% vs 22.3% in the previous quarter (vs estimate of 21.5%)
  • Intraday Low: ₹3,469.70, down 6.55%
  • Current Share Price (12:20 PM): ₹3,518.20, down 4.86%

Weak Profitability Weighs on Investor Sentiment

While Tata Elxsi delivered modest sequential revenue growth during the quarter, the sharp decline in profitability and operating margins disappointed investors. The earnings miss prompted selling in the stock, making it one of the notable losers in the IT sector during the trading session.

Going forward, investors will closely watch the company’s demand outlook, client spending trends, deal wins and margin recovery in the coming quarters to gauge the pace of earnings improvement.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #EarningsMiss
  • #EBIT
  • #EquityMarket
  • #FinanceNews
  • #ITStocks
  • #Q1Results
  • #QuarterlyEarnings
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15 Jul 2026|12:33 PM
Tata Elxsi Shares Fall Nearly 7% After Weak Q1 Results; Profit, EBIT and Margins Miss Estimates

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15 Jul 2026|12:28 PM
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