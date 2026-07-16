Tech Mahindra Q1 FY27 Results: Profit Rises 8.2% QoQ to ₹1,465 Crore, EBIT Margin Expands to 14.4%

16 Jul 2026 , 08:17 PM
Tech Mahindra reported a strong operational performance in the first quarter of FY27, with net profit rising 8.2% sequentially, revenue growing in double digits, margins improving, and deal wins crossing $1 billion for the third consecutive quarter. The company’s shares gained 1.13% following the results announcement.
Tech Mahindra Ltd delivered a positive performance in Q1 FY27, supported by revenue growth, improved profitability, healthy deal wins, and better operational efficiency. The IT services major reported a rise in net profit, expansion in EBIT margins, and continued improvement in employee attrition levels.
According to the company’s exchange filing, consolidated net profit (PAT) increased to ₹1,465.1 crore in the June 2026 quarter from ₹1,353.8 crore in the previous quarter, registering an 8.2% quarter-on-quarter growth. However, the profit figure was below the Zee Business estimate of ₹1,596 crore.
Tech Mahindra reported strong revenue growth during the quarter.
Key financial highlights:
In dollar terms, revenue stood at $1.66 billion, rising:
On a constant currency basis, revenue increased:
Profitability improved significantly during the quarter, supported by better execution and operational efficiency.
Tech Mahindra’s:
Margin improvement:
The company’s profit before tax (PBT) increased 26.2% YoY to ₹2,041.9 crore.
Earnings per share also improved:
Tech Mahindra’s IT services business continued to be the primary growth driver.
The BPS segment also delivered healthy growth.
Among major markets, Europe emerged as the fastest-growing region for Tech Mahindra.
Regional performance:
The company’s performance was supported by growth across key industry segments.
Vertical-wise growth:
Manufacturing remained the strongest-performing vertical during the quarter.
Tech Mahindra continued to strengthen its order pipeline with strong deal momentum.
Key deal highlights:
Customer growth also remained healthy:
Tech Mahindra continued to see improvement in employee retention.
Workforce highlights:
Lower attrition supported operational stability and profitability improvement.
The company maintained healthy cash generation during the quarter.
Key cash flow metrics:
Improved collections strengthened the company’s cash position.
Tech Mahindra announced the acquisition of an 85% stake in Canada-based Alluri Technologies (Avant) for ₹187.5 crore.
The company will acquire the remaining 15% stake after three years, subject to achievement of performance milestones.
The acquisition is expected to enhance Tech Mahindra’s capabilities and strengthen its market presence.
Tech Mahindra shares reacted positively after the Q1 FY27 results announcement.
Stock performance:
The stock movement reflected investor optimism over improved margins, strong deal wins, and better operational performance.
Tech Mahindra’s Q1 FY27 performance highlights a broad-based improvement across revenue growth, margins, deal wins, and cash generation. The company’s continued success in securing large contracts, improving attrition levels, and expanding its presence across key markets provides a positive foundation for future growth.
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