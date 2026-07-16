Wipro Q1 FY27 Results: Profit Rises Marginally, Margins Fall to 15-Quarter Low; Stock Gains 1.77%

Wipro Ltd reported a mixed set of Q1 FY27 results as strong deal wins and revenue growth were offset by margin pressure, weak discretionary spending, and a cautious near-term outlook. The IT major’s shares closed higher despite concerns over profitability and subdued growth guidance.

Wipro Ltd announced its financial results for the April-June quarter of FY2027, reporting a marginal increase in net profit while highlighting continued pressure on operating margins amid a challenging demand environment.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of ₹3,352 crore, rising 0.6% year-on-year compared with ₹3,330 crore in the same quarter last year. However, profit declined approximately 4.3% sequentially, slightly below analyst expectations.

Wipro’s consolidated revenue increased 10.6% YoY to ₹24,479 crore, although it missed analysts’ average estimate of ₹24,776 crore, according to Reuters-LSEG data.

The company’s board also announced an interim dividend of ₹2 per equity share.

Wipro Q1 FY27 IT Services Revenue Performance

Wipro’s core IT services business reported revenue of $2.61 billion, declining 1.4% quarter-on-quarter but increasing 1% year-on-year.

In constant currency terms:

IT services revenue declined 1.2% sequentially

Revenue increased 0.9% compared with the year-ago period

For the upcoming July-September quarter, Wipro expects IT services revenue to remain in the range of $2.57 billion to $2.63 billion, translating into sequential constant currency growth of between -1.5% and +0.5%.

The guidance indicates another subdued quarter amid continued uncertainty in technology spending.

Margin Pressure Continues Despite Strong Deal Wins

One of the biggest concerns from Wipro’s Q1 results was the decline in profitability.

The company’s IT services operating margin stood at 16%, falling:

130 basis points sequentially

120 basis points year-on-year

Operating margin reached a 15-quarter low, reflecting the impact of higher employee costs, lower utilisation levels, and continued investments for future growth.

Wipro’s EBIT declined 8.4% to ₹3,829 crore, while EBIT margin contracted to 15.6% from 17.2%.

Chief Financial Officer Aparna Iyer said the margin decline was mainly due to wage hikes and investments ahead of expected growth. The company expects margin recovery to take a few quarters.

Large Deal Bookings Provide a Positive Signal

Despite profitability challenges, Wipro continued to demonstrate strength in large deal wins.

Key order book highlights:

Total bookings stood at $3.37 billion , down 2.4% sequentially in constant currency terms.

, down in constant currency terms. Large deal bookings increased 12.9% quarter-on-quarter to $1.63 billion .

. The company signed 13 large deals during the quarter.

Management said the deal pipeline remains healthy, but some contracts are taking longer to ramp up, delaying revenue conversion.

Demand Environment Remains Challenging

Wipro CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said the broader demand environment has not changed significantly from the previous quarter.

The company highlighted:

Weak discretionary technology spending.

Slow recovery in some client segments.

Delayed execution of large contracts.

Continued softness in energy and manufacturing sectors.

However, the company expects improvement in the BFSI segment during Q2 FY27, while technology and communications continued to show momentum.

AI Creating New Growth Opportunities

Wipro’s management maintained a positive view on artificial intelligence (AI)-led opportunities.

Srini Pallia said AI disruption is expanding the addressable market rather than reducing opportunities for IT service providers.

The company believes AI transformation projects could create new demand opportunities, although near-term spending patterns remain cautious.

Workforce and Cash Flow Performance

Wipro maintained operational stability during the quarter.

Key workforce metrics:

Total employee headcount: 2.43 lakh

Trailing 12-month attrition: 13.9%

The company generated strong cash flow during the quarter:

Operating cash flow: ₹3,288 crore

Operating cash flow as a percentage of net income: 98%

Wipro Share Price Performance

Despite mixed quarterly results, Wipro shares ended higher on Thursday.

Stock performance:

Previous Close: ₹174.65

₹174.65 Opening Price: ₹175.60

₹175.60 Day’s High: ₹177.99

₹177.99 Closing Price: ₹177.74

₹177.74 Daily Gain: 1.77%

Wipro’s American Depository Receipts (ADRs) traded slightly lower after the earnings announcement, declining 0.28% to $1.83.

Outlook for Wipro

Wipro’s Q1 FY27 results highlight a mixed business environment. While strong large deal bookings, AI opportunities, and a healthy pipeline remain key positives, margin pressure and weak discretionary spending continue to weigh on near-term performance.

The company’s ability to convert large contracts into revenue, improve utilisation, and recover margins will remain critical factors for future earnings growth.