Union Cabinet Approves Semicon 2.0, Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme, NIPU-2026 & Railway Projects: Top Stocks and Sectors Set to Benefit

16 Jul 2026 , 12:23 PM
The Union Cabinet has announced a series of landmark approvals aimed at accelerating India’s manufacturing capabilities, strengthening infrastructure, reducing import dependence, and attracting large-scale investments. The key decisions include the launch of Semicon 2.0, approval of the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), the National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU-2026), and major railway infrastructure projects.
These initiatives are expected to unlock investments worth several lakh crore rupees, generate employment, promote exports, and create significant opportunities for listed companies across the semiconductor, electronics manufacturing, capital goods, specialty chemicals, fertilizers, and railway infrastructure sectors.
The Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0 with a total outlay of ₹1.275 lakh crore, marking one of India’s biggest initiatives to develop a complete semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.
The policy aims to attract nearly ₹4 lakh crore in investments while positioning India as a global semiconductor manufacturing and design hub.
The programme focuses on six key areas:
The government’s primary objective is to achieve self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing while reducing India’s dependence on imported chips.
India will continue expanding semiconductor cooperation with leading economies, including:
These partnerships are expected to facilitate technology transfer, investments, and global supply-chain integration.
To strengthen India’s position as a global smartphone manufacturing hub, the Cabinet has approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) with an outlay of ₹62,500 crore over five years.
The scheme is expected to:
The Cabinet has also approved the National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU-2026) to encourage investment in new gas-based urea manufacturing plants.
The policy aims to reduce fertilizer imports while improving long-term economics for domestic producers.
The Cabinet has approved two major railway multitracking projects worth ₹3,907 crore.
Semicon 2.0 is expected to be the largest long-term growth catalyst for India’s semiconductor ecosystem.
While Tata Electronics is currently unlisted, it is also expected to emerge as a major beneficiary through its semiconductor fabrication and assembly projects.
The Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme is likely to provide another growth leg for India’s EMS industry.
Semiconductor fabrication facilities require highly specialized chemicals and gases, creating opportunities for India’s specialty chemical manufacturers.
Building semiconductor fabrication plants requires world-class engineering capabilities.
The NIPU-2026 policy could encourage fresh investments in domestic urea production while improving project economics.
The newly approved railway projects are expected to boost engineering and EPC companies involved in railway construction.
The latest Union Cabinet approvals represent a significant step toward building a resilient and globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem in India. Semicon 2.0 stands out as the most transformative initiative, with the potential to reshape the country’s semiconductor and electronics landscape over the next decade. Combined with incentives for mobile phone manufacturing, reforms in the fertilizer sector, and expanded railway infrastructure, these measures are expected to enhance domestic value addition, attract global investment, create employment, and strengthen India’s position in high-value manufacturing and exports.
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