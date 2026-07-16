Union Cabinet Approves Semicon 2.0, Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme, NIPU-2026 & Railway Projects: Top Stocks and Sectors Set to Benefit

The Union Cabinet has announced a series of landmark approvals aimed at accelerating India’s manufacturing capabilities, strengthening infrastructure, reducing import dependence, and attracting large-scale investments. The key decisions include the launch of Semicon 2.0, approval of the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS), the National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU-2026), and major railway infrastructure projects.

These initiatives are expected to unlock investments worth several lakh crore rupees, generate employment, promote exports, and create significant opportunities for listed companies across the semiconductor, electronics manufacturing, capital goods, specialty chemicals, fertilizers, and railway infrastructure sectors.

Semicon 2.0: ₹1.275 Lakh Crore Approved to Build India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem

The Cabinet has approved Semicon 2.0 with a total outlay of ₹1.275 lakh crore, marking one of India’s biggest initiatives to develop a complete semiconductor manufacturing ecosystem.

The policy aims to attract nearly ₹4 lakh crore in investments while positioning India as a global semiconductor manufacturing and design hub.

Six Strategic Pillars of Semicon 2.0

The programme focuses on six key areas:

Semiconductor design

Semiconductor manufacturing equipment and materials

Expansion of semiconductor fabrication plants (fabs)

Strengthening ATMP and OSAT (Assembly, Testing, Marking & Packaging)

Research and Development

Building an end-to-end semiconductor value chain

The government’s primary objective is to achieve self-reliance in semiconductor manufacturing while reducing India’s dependence on imported chips.

Global Strategic Partnerships

India will continue expanding semiconductor cooperation with leading economies, including:

United States

Japan

European Union

Netherlands

Singapore

Germany

These partnerships are expected to facilitate technology transfer, investments, and global supply-chain integration.

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS): ₹62,500 Crore Incentive Programme

To strengthen India’s position as a global smartphone manufacturing hub, the Cabinet has approved the Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme (MPMS) with an outlay of ₹62,500 crore over five years.

Key Features

Incentives ranging from 2.25% to 5% on eligible sales.

on eligible sales. Additional incentive of up to 1.5% for companies sourcing components domestically.

for companies sourcing components domestically. Strong focus on increasing value addition within India.

Expected Outcomes

The scheme is expected to:

Increase mobile phone production to approximately ₹39 lakh crore .

. Double exports from around ₹7.5 lakh crore to ₹15 lakh crore .

to . Generate nearly 60,000 direct jobs .

. Promote domestic component manufacturing and strengthen electronics exports.

National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU-2026)

The Cabinet has also approved the National Investment Policy for Urea (NIPU-2026) to encourage investment in new gas-based urea manufacturing plants.

Major Highlights

Promotion of new gas-based urea projects.

Enhanced fertilizer self-sufficiency.

Separate treatment of fixed and variable costs.

Return on Equity (RoE) band of 12% to 16% .

. Estimated savings of more than ₹250 crore per new plant compared with the previous policy.

The policy aims to reduce fertilizer imports while improving long-term economics for domestic producers.

Railway Infrastructure Gets ₹3,907 Crore Push

The Cabinet has approved two major railway multitracking projects worth ₹3,907 crore.

Approved Projects

Paradeep–Haridaspur Doubling (Odisha)

Rajkharsawan–Dangoaposi Fourth Line (Jharkhand)

Project Highlights

Total route length of approximately 145 km .

. Target completion by 2030–31 .

. Improved freight movement and logistics efficiency.

Better connectivity for industrial and mining regions.

Industries That Could Benefit the Most

1. Semiconductor Industry – Biggest Structural Winner

Semicon 2.0 is expected to be the largest long-term growth catalyst for India’s semiconductor ecosystem.

Why It Matters

Reduces investment risk for chip manufacturers.

Encourages domestic fabrication capacity.

Expands the semiconductor supply chain.

Supports research, innovation, and advanced manufacturing.

Companies Likely to Benefit

Kaynes Technology

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

Dixon Technologies

Syrma SGS Technology

MosChip Technologies

RIR Power Electronics

While Tata Electronics is currently unlisted, it is also expected to emerge as a major beneficiary through its semiconductor fabrication and assembly projects.

2. Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS)

The Mobile Phone Manufacturing Scheme is likely to provide another growth leg for India’s EMS industry.

Positive Drivers

Higher production-linked incentives.

Greater domestic value addition.

Expansion of export-oriented manufacturing.

Increased localisation of smartphone components.

Stocks in Focus

Dixon Technologies

Kaynes Technology

Syrma SGS Technology

PG Electroplast

3. Specialty Chemicals

Semiconductor fabrication facilities require highly specialized chemicals and gases, creating opportunities for India’s specialty chemical manufacturers.

Demand Areas

Ultra-high purity chemicals

Specialty gases

Photoresists

Semiconductor cleaning chemicals

Potential Beneficiaries

Navin Fluorine International

SRF

Gujarat Fluorochemicals

4. Capital Goods and Engineering

Building semiconductor fabrication plants requires world-class engineering capabilities.

Growth Drivers

Clean room construction

HVAC systems

Electrical infrastructure

Precision engineering

Industrial automation

Companies That May Benefit

Larsen & Toubro

ABB India

Siemens India

5. Fertilizer Sector

The NIPU-2026 policy could encourage fresh investments in domestic urea production while improving project economics.

Potential Beneficiaries

National Fertilizers

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals

6. Railway Infrastructure

The newly approved railway projects are expected to boost engineering and EPC companies involved in railway construction.

Stocks That Could Benefit

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL)

Ircon International

Texmaco Rail & Engineering

Jupiter Wagons

Larsen & Toubro

Investment Takeaway

The latest Union Cabinet approvals represent a significant step toward building a resilient and globally competitive manufacturing ecosystem in India. Semicon 2.0 stands out as the most transformative initiative, with the potential to reshape the country’s semiconductor and electronics landscape over the next decade. Combined with incentives for mobile phone manufacturing, reforms in the fertilizer sector, and expanded railway infrastructure, these measures are expected to enhance domestic value addition, attract global investment, create employment, and strengthen India’s position in high-value manufacturing and exports.