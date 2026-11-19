Gold and Silver rates in the markets have slipped on Thursday, November 19, 2026 due to rising US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. On the global markets, international gold slumped 2.9 per cent to USD 3739.39 per oz by 1.47 PM, after hitting an intra-day low of USD 3734.76. This was the lowest level the metal has hit since September 26, 2025. On the US gold derivative contracts, gold sunk 3.2 per cent to USD 3741.80 per oz.

On the Indian markets – MCX gold shot down 0.78 per cent to INR 129,440 per 10gm by 9.13am. MCX silver prices also slipped by approximately 0.51 per cent to INR 160,670 per kg.

Reasons for falling precious metals

The hawkish statements from the US Federal Reserve have raised expectations of higher interest rates in recent weeks. Therefore, the value of the US dollar is rising and US Treasury yields have climbed. As gold and silver offer no yield returns, a rise in interest rates and treasury yields will reduce the investment attraction of these commodities. Furthermore, in line with the strengthening dollar, buying dollar-denominated gold and silver is now more costly for people using different currencies. As a result, global demand could reduce.

Current Gold/Silver Rates in Top Indian Cities

City 24K Gold (10g) 22K Gold (10g) Silver 999 (1kg) New Delhi ₹1,28,980 ₹1,18,232 ₹1,60,100 Mumbai ₹1,29,200 ₹1,18,433 ₹1,60,370 Bengaluru ₹1,29,300 ₹1,18,525 ₹1,60,500 Kolkata ₹1,28,990 ₹1,18,241 ₹1,59,840 Hyderabad ₹1,29,370 ₹1,18,589 ₹1,60,300 Chennai ₹1,29,540 ₹1,18,745 ₹1,60,510

Within the listed cities, gold prices for 24K gold were highest in Chennai (INR 129,540) whilst, silver prices were cheapest in Kolkata (INR 159,840).

Gold and Silver Variants 24K gold is the purest form of gold. However, 22K is more commonly used in gold jewellery as it is more durable when alloys are added. 999 Silver means that 99.9% of the silver is pure. It is widely used in investments such as coins and bars.

Key Pointers to look out for Investors

Investors are advised to look at the key statements made by the US Federal Reserve, changes in dollar value and Treasury yields for insight. On local markets, gold and silver prices will be affected by international bullion price movements and INR value.

It is to be noted thatgold/silver prices may vary between cities and jewellers.