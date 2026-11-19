19 Nov 2026 , 10:11 AM
Gold and Silver rates in the markets have slipped on Thursday, November 19, 2026 due to rising US dollar and rising US Treasury yields. On the global markets, international gold slumped 2.9 per cent to USD 3739.39 per oz by 1.47 PM, after hitting an intra-day low of USD 3734.76. This was the lowest level the metal has hit since September 26, 2025. On the US gold derivative contracts, gold sunk 3.2 per cent to USD 3741.80 per oz.
On the Indian markets – MCX gold shot down 0.78 per cent to INR 129,440 per 10gm by 9.13am. MCX silver prices also slipped by approximately 0.51 per cent to INR 160,670 per kg.
The hawkish statements from the US Federal Reserve have raised expectations of higher interest rates in recent weeks. Therefore, the value of the US dollar is rising and US Treasury yields have climbed. As gold and silver offer no yield returns, a rise in interest rates and treasury yields will reduce the investment attraction of these commodities. Furthermore, in line with the strengthening dollar, buying dollar-denominated gold and silver is now more costly for people using different currencies. As a result, global demand could reduce.
|City
|24K Gold (10g)
|22K Gold (10g)
|Silver 999 (1kg)
|New Delhi
|₹1,28,980
|₹1,18,232
|₹1,60,100
|Mumbai
|₹1,29,200
|₹1,18,433
|₹1,60,370
|Bengaluru
|₹1,29,300
|₹1,18,525
|₹1,60,500
|Kolkata
|₹1,28,990
|₹1,18,241
|₹1,59,840
|Hyderabad
|₹1,29,370
|₹1,18,589
|₹1,60,300
|Chennai
|₹1,29,540
|₹1,18,745
|₹1,60,510
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