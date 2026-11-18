Prices of 24 carat gold fell a sharp 2.04 per cent or Rs 2,780 to Rs 1,33,260 per 10 gram on Wednesday. 22 carat gold prices fell by Rs 2,550 to Rs 1,22,150 per 10 gram. 18 carat gold prices slipped by Rs 2,090 to Rs 99,940.

Compared to November 16, 24K gold prices have fallen by 2.59 percent. However, compared to November 11, they have fallen by 6.14 percent and compared to November 5 (Rs 1,46,020 per 10 gram) prices have fallen by 8.74 percent.

Live Gold Rates (24K)

Prices of 24K gold in Delhi were the highest at Rs 1,33,410 per 10 gram. In Vadodara and Ahmedabad, prices were Rs 1,33,310. In Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kerala, Pune, the price is Rs 1,33,260 per 10 gram.

Live Gold Rates (18K)

Chennai gold priced at Rs 1,00,000. In Delhi, prices were Rs 1,00,100. Mumbai and others priced at Rs 99,940.

Gold Rates for 10 Gram, 20 Gram, 50 Gram and 100 Gram Jewellery

Assuming the price of 24K gold in Mumbai, the prices of gold (excluding GST and making charges) would be:

10 Grams – Rs 1,33,260

20 Grams – Rs 2,66,520

50 Grams – Rs 6,66,300

100 Grams – Rs 13,32,600

The prices have been Rs 13,326, Rs 12,215 and Rs 9,994 per gram for 24K, 22K and 18K gold respectively.

Adding in 3% GST, the price of 10 Grams 24K gold has risen to approximately Rs 1,37,258. For 22K gold, it is approximately Rs 1,25,815 and for 18K gold, Rs 1,02,938.

Jewellery Stocks Slide

In early trade on November 18, several jewellery stocks were trading lower. By 12:22 PM, Kalyan Jewellers India fell over five percent to Rs 646. PC Jeweller fell over two percent.

Thangamayil Jewellery fell over three percent to Rs 3,943. Titan Company fell 4.56 percent to Rs 4,682.90 on NSE.

All four stocks were underperforming the index. They are also trading below their VWAPs, indicating that they have faced selling pressure. The seller weightage in these stocks ranges between 54.28 percent in Titan and 69.41 percent in Thangamayil Jewellery.

Nifty 50 Falls

The Nifty 50 was trading 153 points lower at 25,234.20 by 12:22 PM, a drop of 0.60 percent. On Tuesday, the index ended at 25,387.40.

The decline in jewellery stocks indicates that there has been wider market selling pressure along with the gold correction.

Why Are Gold Prices Falling?

As gold is an international commodity, gold prices in India reflect the international benchmark prices and the value of the rupee against the dollar. Therefore, when gold prices change internationally and the value of the currency changes, gold prices change in India to account for this change.

As gold prices have fallen for the sixth day in a row, investors and jewellery buyers will be watching international gold prices, currency changes and overall market sentiment to get a sense of what may happen next.

Read more about Gold Prices here

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article are discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities markets are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.