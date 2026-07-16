Asian Markets Wrap | Chinese market slip to 3 months low | KOSPI still in turmoil

16 Jul 2026 , 07:54 PM
China | Shanghai Composite 3,882.41 | -73.17 | -1.85%
A broad selloff in technology and chipmaking shares weighed on the market, with Cambricon Technologies, SMIC, Zhongji Innolight and NAURA Technology all posting losses.
Sentiment was further dampened by data showing China’s GDP grew at its weakest pace since Q4 2022, falling below Beijing’s 2026 growth target range of 4.5%-5.0%.
Investors are increasingly questioning whether robust earnings growth can continue to justify elevated valuations in China’s tech sector.
Japan | Nikkei 225 66,835.54 | -1,930.97 | -2.83%
Chipmaking equipment company Tokyo Electron dropped 4.5%, while chip-testing equipment maker Advantest gave up 5.9%.
SoftBank Group shed 6.3%, as selling of AI-related shares weighed heavily on the broader index.
Investors stayed cautious after a report said ASML plans to raise prices, adding to concerns over stretched semiconductor supply-chain valuations.
India | Nifty 50 24,072.75 | -5.75 | -0.02%
Indian benchmarks ended largely flat as investor sentiment stayed cautious amid geopolitical uncertainty, elevated crude oil prices and weak cues from Asian markets.
Nifty IT, FMCG, Media, Pharma and Auto ended in the green, while Nifty Metal declined 0.33% and Nifty PSU Bank fell 0.46%.
HCL Tech, IndiGo, Wipro, Maruti and Bajaj Finance were among the top gainers, while Zomato, SBI Life, Bajaj Finserv and HDFC Bank led the losers.
South Korea | KOSPI 6,820.60 | -463.81 | -6.37%
The Bank of Korea’s first interest rate hike since 2023, aimed at curbing inflationary pressure from the Iran war, added to the selling pressure.
Selling of AI-related shares weighed heavily on the benchmark ahead of a Friday holiday in Seoul.
Taiwan’s Taiex ended nearly unchanged, with chipmaker TSMC gaining around 1.2% ahead of its earnings report.
Hong Kong | Hang Seng Index (HSI) 25,008.60 | +327.50 | +1.33%
The gains came after China’s cyberspace regulator approved Apple’s Intelligence AI tool for use in China.
An Alibaba spokesperson confirmed its Qwen model will be integrated into Apple Intelligence, fueling buying in Chinese platform and AI-adjacent names even as the broader region sold off.
Investors have grown more skeptical that the AI-driven rally in memory chip stocks can withstand such lofty valuations.
The selloff came just a day after KOSPI’s own 6.24% surge on Wednesday, underscoring how volatile sentiment toward AI hardware names has become.
Seoul’s exchange heads into a Friday holiday with chip stocks having given back most of the week’s earlier gains.
Impact on India: The scale and speed of KOSPI’s reversal, a 6% surge Wednesday followed by a 6.4% plunge Thursday, is the clearest illustration yet of how concentrated and fragile the AI hardware trade has become.
Indian policymakers tracking Micron’s Gujarat investment and India’s broader semiconductor ambitions should note that even the world’s leading memory chipmakers are now swinging double digits in a single session.
The Bank of Korea’s rate hike, explicitly framed as a response to Iran-war-driven inflation, also offers the RBI a preview of the kind of policy dilemma it could face if oil-driven price pressures persist through the August review.
The reversal followed a report that ASML plans to raise prices, a signal investors read as a sign of tightening margins across the chip supply chain.
Attention has now turned to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s earnings for a fresh read on whether the broader AI buildout remains intact.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell around 1.4%, ending a two-day regional winning streak.
Impact on India: SoftBank’s sharp reversal, up 10.7% on Wednesday and down 6.3% on Thursday, is a reminder that even structural, long-term AI infrastructure themes can see extreme day-to-day repricing.
For Indian IT services firms whose growth increasingly depends on hyperscaler and chipmaker capital spending, this volatility is a signal to watch fundamentals like TSMC’s actual capex commitments rather than daily share-price swings when assessing the durability of AI-linked order books.
The announcement came the same day chip stocks were tumbling across Seoul and Tokyo on valuation concerns.
The contrast highlights a now-familiar pattern in this cycle: hyperscaler and foundry capital commitments continuing on multi-year timelines even as short-term investor sentiment swings sharply on daily headlines.
Impact on India: TSMC’s record results and expanded US investment, arriving on a day when Asian chip stocks were being sold off hard, is a strong counter-signal to fears that the AI infrastructure cycle is cooling.
For India’s own semiconductor push, including the Union Cabinet’s approval this week of manufacturing initiatives worth nearly ₹1.9 lakh crore to expand India’s chip ecosystem and mobile-phone production, TSMC’s confidence is an encouraging data point.
It suggests global capital continues to flow into chip manufacturing capacity even during periods when public equity markets are pricing in near-term caution.
The approval removes a key regulatory hurdle that had kept Apple’s AI features unavailable to users in China, its largest market outside the US.
Hong Kong’s lower direct exposure to the memory-chip names driving losses in Seoul and Tokyo again provided a degree of insulation, a pattern seen repeatedly through the week.
Impact on India: China’s approval of Apple Intelligence, paired with Alibaba’s Qwen integration, is a reminder that regulatory decisions in China can move markets as forcefully as the AI hardware cycle itself.
For India’s own AI policy conversations, the episode illustrates how quickly a single approval can re-rate an entire sector’s sentiment, a dynamic relevant as India works through its own frameworks for foreign AI model deployment and data-governance requirements.
Despite the intensity of the strikes, broader oil prices slipped from their intraday highs as some traders continued to bet on an eventual diplomatic resolution.
Separately, India’s Union Cabinet approved two major manufacturing initiatives worth close to ₹1.9 lakh crore, aimed at expanding the country’s semiconductor ecosystem and scaling up mobile-phone production.
Impact on India: The continuing exchange of strikes, now reaching Jordan, Kuwait and Bahrain, keeps crude oil at elevated levels and sustains the pressure on India’s import bill and the rupee that has weighed on sentiment through the week.
Against that backdrop, the Cabinet’s ₹1.9 lakh crore push to expand domestic semiconductor and electronics manufacturing is a timely structural response.
It signals that policymakers are using this period of global chip-sector volatility to accelerate India’s own capacity-building, rather than simply reacting to oil-driven inflation risk.
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