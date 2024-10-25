Bourses may open on mute note on Oct 25, 2024

Indian stock markets may open muted on Friday amid mixed global trends. The GIFT Nifty was also trading around 15 points down at 24,460.5 a while ago in the morning.
On Thursday, indices closed flat as Sensex closed at 80,065.16, 0.02% down. Meanwhile, Nifty ended its day at 24,399.40, 0.15% down.
Global markets:
Asian markets showed a mixed performance on Friday as investors looked ahead to Japan’s general election set for the weekend.
On Thursday, global stocks experienced slight gains in volatile trading, breaking a three-day streak of losses. This uptick was supported by rising U.S. Treasury yields and positive corporate earnings. At the same time, the easing concern surrounding the upcoming U.S. elections and potential interest rate cuts also helps.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased by 0.33%, closing at 42,374.36. In contrast, the S&P 500 saw a rise of 0.21% to finish at 5,809.86. However, the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.76%, reaching 18,415.49.
Related Tags
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132 (Member ID - NSE: 10975 BSE: 179 MCX: 55995 NCDEX: 01249), DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, Merchant Banker SEBI Regn. No. INM000010940, RA SEBI Regn. No: INH000000248, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016, AMFI-Registered Mutual Fund Distributor & SIF Distributor
ARN NO : 47791 (Date of initial registration – 17/02/2007; Current validity of ARN – 08/02/2027), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018, IRDAI Corporate Agent (Composite) : CA1099
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.