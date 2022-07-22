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CRISIL announces interim dividend of Rs8 for FY22; stock dips ~2%

22 Jul 2022 , 12:19 PM

CRISIL Limited informed that the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, has approved the payment of Interim dividend of Rs8 per equity share of the face value of Rs1 each for the financial year ending December 31, 2022.

The company stated that the record date for such purposes will be August 18, 2022.

CRISIL’s consolidated income from operations for the half year ended June 30, 2022 (H122) increased 23.4% to Rs1,263.5 crore, compared to Rs1,023.7 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.

The Board of Directors has declared the same dividend in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

In the same meeting, the company also approved the re-appointment of Girish Paranjpe as an Independent Director, for a second term from October 17, 2022, up to October 16, 2027, subject to shareholders’ approval through a postal ballot.

At around 12.24 PM, CRISIL Limited was trading at Rs3,241.90 per piece, down by Rs54.95 or 1.67% from its previous closing of Rs3,296.85 on the BSE. The scrip touched intraday high and low of Rs3,386.40 and Rs3,219.75 respectively.

Related Tags

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