CRISIL announces interim dividend of Rs8 for FY22; stock dips ~2%

The company stated that the record date for such purposes will be August 18, 2022.
CRISIL’s consolidated income from operations for the half year ended June 30, 2022 (H122) increased 23.4% to Rs1,263.5 crore, compared to Rs1,023.7 crore in the previous year’s corresponding period.
The Board of Directors has declared the same dividend in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.
In the same meeting, the company also approved the re-appointment of Girish Paranjpe as an Independent Director, for a second term from October 17, 2022, up to October 16, 2027, subject to shareholders’ approval through a postal ballot.
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