D-Street may open negative on Nov 26, 2024

Indices may open lower on November 26, 2024. The GIFT Nifty was trading lower this morning at 24,297.

On November 25, the benchmark indices closed higher. The Sensex was up 1.25%, ended at 80,109.85 or 992.74 points higher. Meanwhile the Nifty rallied 1.32%, to end its day at 24,221.90 or 314.60 points up.

Global markets:

Asian markets traded lower on Tuesday, missing the positive momentum from Wall Street. U.S. benchmarks reached record highs after President-elect Donald Trump announced his pick for Treasury Secretary.

On Monday, Wall Street’s main indexes closed higher. The small-cap Russell 2000 hit a new all-time high. The S&P 500 rose 17.81 points (0.30%) to 5,987.15. The Nasdaq Composite added 51.50 points (0.27%) to close at 19,055.15. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 439.02 points (0.99%) to settle at 44,735.53.