Indices Set for Negative Opening on October 18

Indian equity indices are expected to open lower on October 18. At 7:22 AM, the GIFT Nifty was trading down by around 17 points at 24,741.

On October 17, Indian markets closed lower for the third consecutive session. At the end of trading, the Sensex dropped by 494.75 points, or 0.61%, to close at 81,006.61, while the Nifty fell by 221.50 points, or 0.89%, to finish at 24,749.80. This decline was driven by selling across most sectors, except for Information Technology.

The Asian markets were mixed on Friday as investors awaited critical economic data from China and assessed inflation figures from Japan.

In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average recorded its fourth record close in five sessions on Thursday. However, the S&P 500 edged down by 1 point, or 0.02%, to 5,841.47, while the Nasdaq Composite rose by 6.53 points, or 0.04%, to 18,373.61.

FIIs sold off equities worth Rs 7,421 crore on October 17, while DIIs acquired equities worth Rs 4,979 crore on the same day.