Sensex gains 1200 points, Nifty above 25,300. Why is the stock market going up today? Explained

Indian stock benchmarks indices rallied on Wednesday, November 11, as investors took to the markets again after a short Diwali break. Both the Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading over +1%.

The Nifty 50 was trading at 25,382.20 at 12:06 PM, up by 337.55 points or 1.35% from its previous close of 25,044.65 with the index opening at 25,337.80. While the Sensex on the BSE was trading at 82,370.35 at 12:05 PM, up by 1,263.70 points or 1.56%.

Beyond the major indices, the Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 indices were both trading over +1%.

Despite a sell-off in US Tech stocks, with the Chip and Semiconductor sector getting hit as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang became embroiled in controversy, Asian indices were higher. The Nikkei 225 was trading up over +1% while the Kospi was trading up over +2%.

3 Reasons Why Stocks Are Rallying

1. Lower Crude Prices

Crude oil is providing support to domestic equities, with Brent crude currently trading at $92/barrel after falling below $90 for the first time since August. The price finished at $91.49, falling -1.17% after hitting an intra-day low of $89.16.

After comments from US President Donald Trump saying the conflict with Iran may be coming to an end soon, lower crude prices can help alleviate fears about India’s import bill and inflation.

2. Increased Foreign Investment

Despite a two month long selloff, FPIs are returning to Indian stocks. In the first nine days of November foreign investors have invested ₹53,739 crore into Indian stocks according to NSDL data.

This comes after net outflows of ₹34,843 crore in October and ₹35,861 crore in September. Reasons for foreign investment returning to Indian stocks include strong corporate earnings, attractive valuations on large-cap stocks and a re-evaluation of exposure to global tech stocks due to the sell-off.

This follows a trend in the first few days of November where foreign investors bought ₹17,235 crore worth of Indian stocks.

3. Technical Indicators

The Nifty appears to have support levels in the 25,000-25,150 range. While the key resistance level is standing between 25,450-25,500.

It is observed that Put options are being written around the 25,000 level making it an estimated support level. Call options are being written between 25,100-25,200 so that could restrain the immediate gains.

The ability of the index to hold up above the levels it’s gained back will be important in seeing it move towards 25,500

Global Indices Boost

Despite being volatile to start with, Asian indices were rallying. The Nikkei 225 was up over +1% while South Korea’s Kospi was up over +2%.

Key Nifty and Sensex Levels to Watch

Index Intraday level Change Nifty 50 25,382.20 +337.55 points (+1.35%) BSE Sensex 82,370.35 +1,263.70 points (+1.56%) Nifty Smallcap 100 19,570.05 +383.55 points (+2.01%) Nifty Midcap 100 61,713.85 +689.85 points (+1.14%)

The next key resistance level for the Nifty looks to be 25,450-25,500, while immediate support appears to be in 25,000-25,150.

What Next?

With foreign investment increasing and crude oil falling, the rally shows no signs of ending anytime soon. However, if the Nifty can hold above its regained levels and break through the 25,450-25,500 resistance level then we could see the next leg of the rally.

Figures are intra-day figures taken around 12:05-12:06 PM IST on November 11, 2026. These may change from the closing figures.

Top 5 Nifty 50 Gainers and Losers on November 11, 2026

IndiGo led the Nifty 50 gainers, rising 4.95% to ₹5,698.90, followed by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), which advanced 4.75% to ₹3,447. Trent, SBI and Axis Bank also featured among the top five gainers.

On the losing side, Tech Mahindra declined the most, falling 0.97% to ₹1,787.50. Apollo Hospitals, Nestlé India, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and ICICI Bank also traded lower.

Top 5 Nifty 50 Gainers

Stock LTP (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) IndiGo 5,698.90 268.90 +4.95% M&M 3,447.00 156.40 +4.75% Trent 3,233.20 114.00 +3.65% SBI 1,075.50 33.50 +3.21% Axis Bank 1,351.70 41.00 +3.13%

Top 5 Nifty 50 Losers