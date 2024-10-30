Sensex, Nifty May Open Weak on Oct 30, 2024

Indian benchmark indices may open on muted note on October 30. The GIFT Nifty was trading 2 pints down at 7 am, trading at 24,441.
On Tuesday, the indices closed positive for a second consecutive day. At the close of the market, the Sensex rose by 363.99 points, or 0.45%, to reach 80,369.03. Meanwhile, the Nifty gained 127.60 points, or 0.52%, ending at 24,466.80.
Global Markets:
Asian markets largely advanced on Tuesday. This was after mirroring Wall Street’s gains as investors anticipated major technology earnings that could further boost the Nasdaq Composite. The Nasdaq rose 145.56 points, or 0.78%, reaching 18,712.75, surpassing its previous closing record from July.
Meanwhile, the S&P 500 added 9.45 points, or 0.16%, closing at 5,832.97. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, however, dipped by 154.52 points, or 0.36%, to finish at 42,233.05.
FII & DII Data:
On October 29, FIIs sold equities worth ₹548.69 crore while the DIIs bought equities of ₹730.13 crore.
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