Stock Market Today: Sensex Falls 460 Points, Nifty Closes Below 22,700; Media, FMCG and IT Stocks Drag

Indian equity benchmarks ended lower for the third consecutive session on Thursday, October 22, 2026, as selling pressure across sectors weighed on market sentiment. The Nifty 50 closed below the 22,700 mark, while the Sensex declined more than 460 points. Weakness across Asian markets, rising crude oil prices amid escalating geopolitical tensions, and concerns over returns on artificial intelligence (AI) investments added to the cautious mood.

The decline extended the market’s recent correction, with auto, FMCG, IT and energy stocks among the major sectoral laggards. The media index recorded the steepest decline among the listed sectoral indices, while midcap and smallcap stocks also faced selling pressure.

Key Pointers: Stock Market Today

Sensex falls 460 points: The BSE Sensex declined 460.30 points, or 0.62%, to close at 73,249.39.

Nifty slips below 22,700: The NSE Nifty 50 fell 123.70 points, or 0.54%, to settle at 22,687.65.

Third consecutive session of losses: Both benchmark indices extended their declines amid persistent selling pressure.

Media stocks lead sectoral losses: Nifty Media dropped 2.34%, the steepest fall among the sectoral indices provided.

FMCG and IT stocks weigh: Nifty FMCG declined 1.74%, while Nifty IT fell 1.31%. Nifty Energy also shed 1.11%.

Broader markets remain weak: Nifty midcap and smallcap indices declined around 1% each, reflecting selling beyond frontline stocks.

Crude oil rises above $110: Brent crude increased $1.29 to $110.11 a barrel amid renewed geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, raising concerns over India’s import bill and inflation.

Asian markets tumble: South Korea’s Kospi fell 3.1%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost nearly 3%, and Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 2.05%.

Market breadth favours declines: At the close, 1,323 shares advanced, 2,670 declined and 155 remained unchanged.

Why Did the Stock Market Fall Today?

1. Crude Oil Crosses $110 Amid Geopolitical Tensions

Brent crude rose $1.29 to $110.11 per barrel on Thursday following fresh attacks by Yemen’s Houthi group on Saudi targets, including a civilian airport and an oilfield. A drone strike at Saudi Aramco’s Shaybah field reportedly killed two people, although oilfield operations remained unaffected.

Reports of possible renewed US and Israeli strikes on Iran added to market uncertainty. Brent crude has risen approximately 80% this year amid disruptions to Persian Gulf oil flows linked to the US-Iran war.

For India, which relies heavily on imported crude, sustained oil prices at elevated levels could increase the import bill, put pressure on inflation and complicate the broader economic outlook.

2. Asian Markets Sell Off on AI Spending Concerns

Indian equities tracked weakness across Asian markets despite gains on Wall Street overnight. Investor concerns over the returns from substantial artificial intelligence investments resurfaced following mixed earnings from major US technology companies.

Asian index Change South Korea’s Kospi -3.10% Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Nearly -3.00% Japan’s Nikkei 225 -2.05% Shanghai Composite -0.89% Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 -0.42%

Chipmakers also came under pressure, with SK Hynix falling 4%, Samsung Electronics declining 3.6% and Japan’s Kioxia losing 3.3%. US stock futures subsequently turned lower, adding to the cautious global backdrop.

3. Broad-Based Selling Hits Multiple Sectors

Selling extended across the market, with all the sectoral indices in the supplied closing data ending in negative territory. Media, FMCG and IT recorded the steepest declines, while banking and financial services saw comparatively smaller losses.

The weakness in consumer-facing and technology stocks weighed on sentiment, while declines in auto and energy stocks added to the pressure on the benchmarks.

Sectoral Indices: Closing Performance

Sectoral index Closing value Change Nifty Media 1,584.75 -2.34% Nifty FMCG 42,962.00 -1.74% Nifty IT 31,996.80 -1.31% Nifty MNC 28,283.15 -1.20% Nifty Energy 35,080.90 -1.11% Nifty CPSE 5,928.40 -0.99% Nifty Consumer Durables 34,853.75 -0.91% Nifty Auto 24,986.85 -0.83% Nifty Metal 11,763.65 -0.81% Nifty Financial Services 24,624.30 -0.27% Nifty Bank 54,832.35 -0.26% Nifty Pharma 25,511.30 -0.21%

Source: Closing figures provided.

Nifty and Sensex: Closing Snapshot

Which Stocks Were the Top Nifty Gainers and Losers?

Top Nifty losers: Nestle India, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, HDFC Life, Coal India and HDFC Bank.

Top Nifty gainers: Bajaj Finance, Cipla, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Auto and ICICI Bank.

Despite a few stocks gaining, the broader market remained weak, as declining shares significantly outnumbered advancing shares.

Nifty Technical Outlook: Support Near 22,630–22,650

The technical commentary for Wednesday, October 21, confirms Nifty’s second consecutive session of selling pressure, when the index closed at 22,811.35. The index had slipped below its 20-day exponential moving average (EMA), while the RSI remained in neutral territory and the MACD was relatively flat.

The commentary identified the following levels for the market to watch:

Immediate support: 22,630–22,650.

Next downside level: 22,500 if the immediate support zone breaks decisively.

Immediate resistance: 22,960–22,980.

Potential recovery level: 23,130 if the index sustains a move above the resistance zone.

These levels were identified in the Wednesday technical assessment and should be treated as reference levels rather than confirmed support or resistance for Thursday’s close.

Bank Nifty Technical Outlook

Bank Nifty also faced selling pressure in Wednesday’s session, closing 0.92% lower and slipping below its 20-day EMA, according to the supplied technical commentary.

Immediate support: 54,400–54,500.

Next downside level: 54,000 if support breaks decisively.

Immediate resistance: 55,500–55,600.

Potential recovery level: 56,000 following a sustained breakout above resistance.

What Should Investors Watch Next?

Market direction will likely remain sensitive to crude oil prices, developments in the Middle East, global technology-sector sentiment and upcoming corporate earnings. Persistent weakness in midcap and smallcap stocks also suggests that the pressure extends beyond the benchmark indices.

Investors will be watching whether the Nifty can stabilise around nearby support levels or whether continued selling pushes it towards lower technical levels. A sustained recovery would depend on improving market breadth and a reduction in external uncertainty.

Bottom line: The Sensex and Nifty extended their losses on October 22, with the Nifty closing below 22,700. Rising crude oil prices, a sell-off across Asian markets and broad-based sectoral weakness contributed to the decline, while the sharp fall in media and FMCG stocks added to the pressure.

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