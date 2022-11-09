Uralkali, Indian companies expected to have reached agreement for import of potash

According to news reports, Uralkali, a Russian producer and exporter of potash fertilizer, and some Indian companies are expected to reach a long-term supply agreement.

The nation hopes to reach an agreement for the supply of 1 million tonnes of potash fertiliser. The report stated without disclosing the identities of the companies that Uralkali and 4-5 Indian companies will contract for the shipments.

The two nations have established a committee to work out the specifics of the agreement. To facilitate the contract between enterprises, the committee is led by the secretary of the department of fertiliser and his equivalent in the Russian trade ministry.

India imports all of the potash it needs . Every year, it imports about 40 lakh tonnes of MOP.

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