Adani Green Shares jump 1% after Q4 results

Shares of Adani Green Energy jumped 1% to closed at 1,231.00 on NSE, after the company reported a solid performance in its latest quarterly results, showcasing strong profit growth, steady revenue expansion, and aggressive capacity additions. The company continues to strengthen its position in India’s renewable energy sector, driven by large-scale solar and wind projects.
Adani Green Energy reported a 34% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹514 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to ₹383 crore in the same period last year.
However, another regulatory filing showed a slightly different adjusted figure of ₹397 crore net profit, reflecting a 73% YoY increase, recovering strongly from:
This variation highlights different reporting adjustments but confirms a strong upward profit trajectory.
The company’s operational performance remained stable with consistent revenue expansion:
The steady growth in core renewable power sales continues to be the primary driver of earnings.
While revenue increased, expenses also saw a notable rise:
Higher financing costs reflect the company’s ongoing large-scale expansion and capital-intensive renewable energy project
Earnings per share (EPS) improved significantly:
This improvement signals stronger profitability per share despite higher operating and financing costs.
One of the biggest growth drivers for the company has been its rapid capacity addition:
Key project locations include:
This expansion reinforces Adani Green Energy’s leadership in utility-scale renewable power generation.
The company’s EBITDA and operational metrics remained strong, supported by:
Adani Green Energy remains firmly committed to its long-term growth strategy:
The company’s expansion roadmap positions it as one of the largest renewable energy developers globally.
Following the earnings announcement:
Investor sentiment improved on the back of strong earnings and capacity expansion visibility.
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