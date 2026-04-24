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Adani Green Shares jump 1% after Q4 results

24 Apr 2026 , 03:53 PM

Shares of Adani Green Energy jumped 1% to closed at 1,231.00 on NSE, after the company reported a solid performance in its latest quarterly results, showcasing strong profit growth, steady revenue expansion, and aggressive capacity additions. The company continues to strengthen its position in India’s renewable energy sector, driven by large-scale solar and wind projects.

Adani Green Energy Q4 Net Profit Rises Sharply

Adani Green Energy reported a 34% year-on-year (YoY) jump in consolidated net profit, reaching ₹514 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to ₹383 crore in the same period last year.

However, another regulatory filing showed a slightly different adjusted figure of ₹397 crore net profit, reflecting a 73% YoY increase, recovering strongly from:

  • ₹230 crore in the same quarter last year
  • A loss of ₹41 crore in the previous quarter

This variation highlights different reporting adjustments but confirms a strong upward profit trajectory.

Revenue Growth Driven by Core Power Business

The company’s operational performance remained stable with consistent revenue expansion:

  • Total revenue from operations: ₹3,504 crore (+14% YoY)
  • Core power supply revenue: ₹3,094 crore (+16% YoY)

The steady growth in core renewable power sales continues to be the primary driver of earnings.

Rising Costs and Financial Pressure

While revenue increased, expenses also saw a notable rise:

  • Finance costs increased ~19% YoY to ₹1,626 crore

Higher financing costs reflect the company’s ongoing large-scale expansion and capital-intensive renewable energy project

EPS Improvement Reflects Strong Earnings Momentum

Earnings per share (EPS) improved significantly:

  • EPS: ₹2.33 (vs ₹1.26 last year)

This improvement signals stronger profitability per share despite higher operating and financing costs.

Massive Capacity Expansion in FY26

One of the biggest growth drivers for the company has been its rapid capacity addition:

  • Total operational capacity increased 35% YoY to 19.3 GW
  • 5,051 MW (5.1 GW) new greenfield capacity added in FY26

Breakdown of new capacity:

  • Solar: 3,412 MW
  • Wind: 683 MW
  • Hybrid projects: 956 MW

Key project locations include:

  • Khavda, Gujarat
  • Rajasthan

This expansion reinforces Adani Green Energy’s leadership in utility-scale renewable power generation.

Strong Operational Performance Supports EBITDA Growth

The company’s EBITDA and operational metrics remained strong, supported by:

  • Higher renewable energy generation
  • Expanded installed base
  • Improved execution of large solar and hybrid projects

 

Strategic Outlook: Moving Toward 50 GW Target

Adani Green Energy remains firmly committed to its long-term growth strategy:

  • Target: 50 GW installed renewable capacity
  • Continued focus on solar, wind, and hybrid energy projects
  • Aggressive pipeline execution in key renewable zones

The company’s expansion roadmap positions it as one of the largest renewable energy developers globally.

Share Market Reaction

Following the earnings announcement:

  • Stock price touched intraday high of 1,252.00
  • Recovered from earlier losses of nearly 5%

Investor sentiment improved on the back of strong earnings and capacity expansion visibility.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #EarningsReport
  • #EnergySector
  • #financialresults
  • #GreenEnergyIndia
  • #IndiaStocks
  • #InfrastructureGrowth
  • #Q4Results
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