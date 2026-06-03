Trent Shares Rise Ahead of Bonus Issue Record Date; Last Day to Buy for 1:2 Bonus Eligibility

Shares of Trent Limited, the Tata Group’s retail powerhouse behind popular brands Zudio and Westside, were trading higher on Tuesday as investors rushed to secure eligibility for the company’s first-ever bonus share issue.

The company has fixed June 4, 2026, as the record date to determine shareholders eligible to receive bonus shares. With India’s T+1 settlement cycle in place, today marks the last trading day for investors to purchase Trent shares and qualify for the bonus allotment.

Today is the Last Day to Buy Trent Shares for Bonus Eligibility

Investors interested in receiving bonus shares must ensure that Trent shares are credited to their demat accounts by the record date. Since stock market transactions follow the T+1 settlement mechanism, shares purchased today will be settled and reflected in investors’ accounts by June 4.

However, investors purchasing Trent shares on or after June 4 will not be eligible for the bonus issue.

Trent Bonus Issue Ratio Explained

Trent has announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 1:2. This means shareholders will receive:

1 bonus share for every 2 shares held

No additional cost for the bonus shares

Increased shareholding while the overall investment value remains unchanged immediately after the bonus adjustment

Bonus issues are generally viewed positively by the market as they improve stock liquidity and make shares more affordable for retail investors.

Trent Share Price Gains Ahead of Record Date

Investor interest remained strong ahead of the record date.

During the trading session, Trent shares were trading 1.23% higher at ₹4,262.10. The stock also touched an intraday high of ₹4,281.20 as buying activity picked up.

The rally reflects growing investor attention on the stock ahead of the bonus share eligibility deadline.

Trent Market Capitalisation Crosses ₹1.5 Lakh Crore

Trent has emerged as one of India’s most valuable retail companies, commanding a market capitalization of approximately ₹1.52 lakh crore.

The company has delivered significant wealth creation for shareholders over the past few years, supported by strong earnings growth, rapid store expansion, and increasing consumer demand.

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