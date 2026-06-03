Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd hits 52-week high of ₹447 Amid WHO Approval, Strong Earnings and Acquisition Boost

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd. is a Mumbai-based global pharmaceutical company founded in 1984, specializing in affordable and innovative healthcare solutions. The company is a global leader in suppositories and pessaries and has established a strong presence across 60+ countries, particularly in Africa, Asia, and other emerging markets. Its diversified portfolio includes anti-malarial, anti-fungal, anti-bacterial, contraceptive, and gastrointestinal products.

The company operates advanced manufacturing facilities with globally recognized certifications including USFDA, WHO-GMP, EU-GMP, ISO, and OHSAS, reflecting its commitment to quality and compliance. With a strong export-driven business model, robust regulatory approvals, and a growing international footprint, Bliss GVS Pharma continues to strengthen its position as a leading player in the global pharmaceutical industry.

Reason for 52-Week High

WHO-GMP Approval for Palghar Facility:

The company received an inspection closure report from the World Health Organization (WHO) confirming that its Palghar manufacturing facility complies with international Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) standards. This strengthens its credibility in global pharmaceutical markets and opens opportunities for WHO-backed tenders and government healthcare programs.

Major Acquisition by Anupam Rasayan:

Investor sentiment was boosted after Anupam Rasayan announced plans to acquire up to 74.2% stake in Bliss GVS Pharma through a promoter stake purchase and open offer. The deal is valued at approximately ₹2,198 crore, signalling strong confidence in the company’s future growth prospects.

Strong Q4 FY26 Financial Performance:

Bliss GVS reported a 29.8% YoY rise in revenue to ₹257 crore, while net profit surged 129% YoY to ₹37 crore. The sharp improvement in profitability highlighted strong operational performance.

Robust Full-Year FY26 Growth:

For FY26, the company recorded revenue of ₹1,000.64 crore and net profit of ₹134.73 crore, compared with ₹810 crore revenue and ₹90 crore profit in FY25, reflecting substantial business growth.

Dividend Announcement:

The board declared a 100% dividend for FY26, further boosting investor confidence and signalling strong cash generation.

Expansion into Regulated Markets:

The combination of WHO-GMP certification, USFDA-approved facilities, and EU-GMP certifications strengthens the company’s position in regulated international markets, improving long-term growth prospects.

Strategic Synergies from Acquisition:

The proposed partnership with Anupam Rasayan is expected to create a vertically integrated pharmaceutical platform, reducing raw material costs and enhancing margins through backward integration.

Stock Performance Context

Bliss GVS Pharma shares have delivered a stellar performance across all timeframes, significantly outperforming the Nifty 50 benchmark and reflecting strong investor optimism driven by regulatory approvals, acquisition developments, and robust financial performance.

Over the past one week, the stock surged 10.68%, while the Nifty 50 declined 2.10%, showcasing strong relative strength.

In the last one month, Bliss GVS Pharma rallied 58.71%, sharply outperforming the benchmark index, which fell 2.47% during the same period.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has skyrocketed 170.96%, compared to the Nifty 50’s decline of 10.48%.

Over the last one year, shares have generated an exceptional 229.87% return, significantly ahead of the benchmark’s 4.63% decline.

The stock has delivered massive long-term wealth creation, rising 500.89% over three years, far exceeding the Nifty 50 return of 26.28%.

Over five years, Bliss GVS Pharma has gained 295.19%, comfortably outperforming the benchmark’s 49.17% return.

Bliss GVS Pharma touched a fresh 52-week high of ₹447.00 on June 3, 2026, while its 52-week low stood at ₹118.00 on November 10, 2025, highlighting the remarkable turnaround in investor sentiment.

Trading activity remained healthy, with volumes of approximately 26.48 lakh shares and a traded value of over ₹116 crore, indicating strong market participation. The company currently commands a market capitalisation of around ₹4,647 crore, supported by strong growth prospects, global pharmaceutical presence, WHO-GMP certification, and the proposed acquisition by Anupam Rasayan.

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