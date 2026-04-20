Closing Bell. Nifty, SENSEX close in flat. Trent surges 4% on maiden bonus share expectations.

Indian equity markets ended a volatile but largely directionless session on April 20, 2026, with benchmark indices closing marginally higher for the fourth straight day. Gains in select heavyweights, including banking and retail stocks, helped offset global geopolitical concerns and rising crude oil prices.

Benchmarks stay range-bound

The Nifty 50 closed up 11.30 points (0.05%) at around 24,364, while the Sensex gained 26.76 points (0.03%) to settle near 78,520. Trading remained choppy through the day, with intraday swings of nearly 100 points on the Nifty.

Market breadth stayed weak despite the flat indices, decliners significantly outnumbered advancers, highlighting underlying caution among investors.

Trent Ltd steals the spotlight

The standout performer of the day was Trent Ltd, which emerged as the top Nifty gainer, rising about 4% in intraday trade.

Key highlights driving the rally:

Stock extended gains for the fourth consecutive session

Up roughly 30% in April so far, showing strong short-term momentum

Stocks ended at ₹4,235.10 per share (intraday, April 20)

The sharp upmove comes ahead of a crucial board meeting scheduled for April 22, 2026, where investors are closely watching multiple potential triggers.

Bonus issue and corporate actions in focus

Investor sentiment around Trent Ltd has been lifted by expectations of a maiden bonus share issue, which is being considered by the board for the first time. Alongside this, several key decisions are on the agenda:

Approval of Q4 FY26 and full-year FY26 audited results

Possible declaration of final dividend for FY26

Review of capital raising options, including equity issuance or other instruments

Market participants interpret the bonus consideration as a signal of strong financial reserves and confidence in earnings stability, even though it does not change underlying fundamentals.

Market interpretation: momentum vs caution

Analysts note that bonus expectations often trigger short-term speculative buying, especially ahead of board announcements. However, such rallies can also be followed by volatility once the news is officially disclosed, a typical “buy the rumour, sell the news” pattern.

Long-term stock performance, however, will depend on:

Earnings growth trajectory

Store expansion and operational efficiency

Capital allocation decisions, particularly if fundraising is pursued

Broader market cues: mixed global and domestic signals

While domestic equities managed to stay resilient, global and macro concerns kept sentiment in check:

Crude oil surged sharply, with Brent rising above $95 per barrel amid geopolitical uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz and US–Iran tensions

Rising oil prices added inflation concerns for emerging markets like India

The India VIX jumped over 9% to above 18, reflecting increased investor anxiety

On the domestic front, banking heavyweights like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank supported indices, offsetting weakness in IT and select consumer stocks.

Sector and stock trends

Top gaining sectors: Auto, Oil & Gas, Energy, PSU Banks (up 0.3%–1%)

Auto, Oil & Gas, Energy, PSU Banks (up 0.3%–1%) Lagging sectors: IT, Telecom, Realty (down ~0.5%)

IT, Telecom, Realty (down ~0.5%) Midcaps and smallcaps underperformed, falling around 0.2%–0.4%

Notable movers included gains in steel and cement-linked stocks, while select financial and telecom names faced pressure.

Market breadth remains weak

1,262 stocks advanced vs 2,045 declines on NSE

132 stocks hit 52-week highs, while 8 hit 52-week lows

116 stocks locked in upper circuits, 66 in lower circuits

Geopolitical backdrop adds volatility

Investor caution was further amplified by escalating tensions involving the US and Iran, including reports of military action and disrupted diplomatic talks. Uncertainty over maritime security routes contributed to the spike in crude oil prices which traded above $95 (but below $100) and broader risk aversion in global markets.

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