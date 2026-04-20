Closing Bell. Nifty, SENSEX close in flat. Trent surges 4% on maiden bonus share expectations.

20 Apr 2026 , 04:53 PM
Indian equity markets ended a volatile but largely directionless session on April 20, 2026, with benchmark indices closing marginally higher for the fourth straight day. Gains in select heavyweights, including banking and retail stocks, helped offset global geopolitical concerns and rising crude oil prices.
The Nifty 50 closed up 11.30 points (0.05%) at around 24,364, while the Sensex gained 26.76 points (0.03%) to settle near 78,520. Trading remained choppy through the day, with intraday swings of nearly 100 points on the Nifty.
Market breadth stayed weak despite the flat indices, decliners significantly outnumbered advancers, highlighting underlying caution among investors.
The standout performer of the day was Trent Ltd, which emerged as the top Nifty gainer, rising about 4% in intraday trade.
Key highlights driving the rally:
The sharp upmove comes ahead of a crucial board meeting scheduled for April 22, 2026, where investors are closely watching multiple potential triggers.
Investor sentiment around Trent Ltd has been lifted by expectations of a maiden bonus share issue, which is being considered by the board for the first time. Alongside this, several key decisions are on the agenda:
Market participants interpret the bonus consideration as a signal of strong financial reserves and confidence in earnings stability, even though it does not change underlying fundamentals.
Analysts note that bonus expectations often trigger short-term speculative buying, especially ahead of board announcements. However, such rallies can also be followed by volatility once the news is officially disclosed, a typical “buy the rumour, sell the news” pattern.
Long-term stock performance, however, will depend on:
While domestic equities managed to stay resilient, global and macro concerns kept sentiment in check:
On the domestic front, banking heavyweights like HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank supported indices, offsetting weakness in IT and select consumer stocks.
Notable movers included gains in steel and cement-linked stocks, while select financial and telecom names faced pressure.
Investor caution was further amplified by escalating tensions involving the US and Iran, including reports of military action and disrupted diplomatic talks. Uncertainty over maritime security routes contributed to the spike in crude oil prices which traded above $95 (but below $100) and broader risk aversion in global markets.
Disclaimer – The stocks and/or indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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