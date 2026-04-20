Groww Q4FY26 Results: Strong numbers depicting growth

Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) delivered a year marked by strong profitability expansion, solid revenue growth, improving operating margins, and steady user acquisition, even as customer assets remained under pressure due to broader market conditions
For FY2025 (as the reported base period underpinning Q4 FY2026 trends), Groww posted healthy top-line expansion:
The gap between standalone and consolidated revenue highlights increasing contribution from subsidiaries and diversified platform offerings beyond the core broking business.
Profitability showed one of the strongest improvements in the company’s financial profile.
Instead of a simple percentage increase, the business has undergone a full profitability reversal, shifting from losses to strong positive earnings at both standalone and consolidated levels.
The quarterly EBITDA performance reflects improving operational efficiency:
This margin expansion indicates strong operating leverage and improved cost discipline as scale increases.
User acquisition continued to show steady momentum:
The growth reflects sustained retail participation across investing, trading, and mutual fund products, reinforcing the platform’s strong engagement levels.
A key area of concern was the contraction in assets under management:
Despite this, Groww continued to strengthen its position in mutual funds:
This indicates that while asset values were impacted by market conditions, platform penetration and distribution strength improved.
Q4 FY2026 performance of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd (Groww) highlights a business transitioning into a more mature phase:
However, the sharp decline in customer assets remains a key headwind, reflecting broader market cycles rather than platform weakness.
Overall, Groww’s performance suggests a scalable fintech platform with improving profitability and market penetration, even as asset-linked volatility continues to influence headline balance sheet metrics.
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