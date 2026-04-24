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Hang Seng Index Rebounds as Tech and AI Stocks Drive Hong Kong Market Higher

24 Apr 2026 , 03:03 PM

Hong Kong equities staged a modest recovery, with the Hang Seng Index closing higher after early losses. The index rose 0.24% (62 points) to 25,978, supported by strong gains in technology and semiconductor stocks, alongside improving investor sentiment following a holiday break.

Tech Stocks Lead the Market Recovery

The rebound was largely driven by the Hang Seng Tech Index, which climbed 0.75%, reflecting renewed investor confidence in growth sectors. Heavyweight companies such as Alibaba and Baidu posted gains, helping lift the broader market.

Alibaba saw additional momentum after a major global investment bank upgraded its outlook, citing strong prospects in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud computing. This reinforced optimism around China’s tech sector and its role in future innovation.

Semiconductor Surge Boosts Sentiment

A standout performer was SMIC, which surged around 10%, making it the top blue-chip gainer. The rally reflects growing confidence in China’s semiconductor industry, particularly as global demand for AI-driven technologies continues to expand.

Investor enthusiasm has also been fueled by advancements in AI tools such as OpenAI Sora, which are driving demand for high-performance chips and strengthening the outlook for companies in the supply chain.

Strong Trading Activity Signals Confidence

Market turnover reached HK$236.7 billion, indicating robust participation from both institutional and retail investors. Elevated trading volumes often signal stronger conviction in market direction, supporting the day’s rebound.

Sector Rotation: Tech Gains Offset Auto Weakness

While technology stocks rallied, auto shares faced pressure. Companies like Geely Automobile and Li Auto declined, with Li Auto hitting a short-term low. This suggests a sector rotation, where investors shifted capital away from cyclical industries into high-growth tech names.

Healthcare and Global Factors Add Support

Healthcare stocks also contributed to positive sentiment, with gains linked to global developments aimed at reducing prescription drug costs. This eased concerns about regulatory pressure on pharmaceutical companies and supported broader market confidence.

Mainland Markets Lag Behind

Despite Hong Kong’s gains, mainland Chinese indices moved lower. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.33%, while the Shenzhen Component Index declined 0.69%, highlighting Hong Kong’s relative resilience due to its stronger exposure to global tech trends.

Tourism and Economic Recovery Boost Outlook

Beyond equities, economic indicators point to improving sentiment. Travel activity surged during the Golden Week holiday period, with millions of journeys recorded and tourism rising nearly 8% year-on-year. This signals a gradual recovery in domestic consumption and economic momentum.

Outlook: Tech-Led Momentum Drives Hong Kong Markets

Overall, the rebound in the Hang Seng Index was tech-driven rather than broad-based. Strong performances in semiconductors, AI-linked companies, and internet giants outweighed weakness in other sectors.

As global demand for AI and innovation continues to grow, Hong Kong’s position as a hub for technology and capital flows could keep markets supported in the near term. However, sustainability will depend on continued earnings strength, policy support, and broader economic recovery signals from China.

Disclaimer – The stocks mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing

Inputs taken from Heng Seng Index

Related Tags

  • #AIStocks
  • #AsiaMarkets
  • #Baidu
  • #ChinaStocks
  • #FinancialMarkets
  • #HangSengIndex
  • #HongKongStocks
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