How will markets open today? Nifty, Bank Nifty levels. Sectors and stocks to watch.

The Indian stock market outlook for next week remains cautious as benchmark indices ended lower for another week amid selling pressure in IT stocks, rising crude oil prices, weak rupee sentiment, and continued foreign investor outflows. Investors are now closely watching global developments, upcoming Q4 earnings, and key technical levels on Nifty and Bank Nifty.

Last Week’s Market Performance

Indian equity markets closed in the red as investors remained risk-averse.

Nifty 50 closed at: 23,897.95

Sensex closed at: 76,718.20

Nifty declined nearly 273 points

Weekly loss stood around 1.14%

Sensex lost almost 1,000 points

This marked the third consecutive losing session, showing weakness in broader sentiment. Nifty is also nearly 9.4% below its 52-week high of 26,373.20.

Why Did the Market Fall?

1. Heavy Selling in IT Stocks

The biggest drag on the market came from the IT sector.

Nifty IT index plunged 5.29%

Infosys fell nearly 7%

Weak FY27 guidance impacted sentiment

TCS, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech also remained under pressure

2. Rising Crude Oil Prices

Brent crude moved near $105 per barrel, increasing inflation concerns for India.

3. Weak Rupee

The rupee weakened beyond ₹94 per USD, closing near ₹94.25, adding pressure on foreign flows.

4. FII Selling

Foreign institutional investors continued selling, leading to further downside pressure.

FII and DII Data to Watch

Institutional activity remained mixed.

FIIs

Weekly net sellers: ₹17,139 crore

April month-to-date selling: ₹44,281 crore

DIIs

Weekly net buyers: ₹9,781 crore

April month-to-date buying: ₹33,836 crore

Domestic buying supported the market, but it was not enough to offset foreign selling.

Key Global Factors for Next Week

Markets will closely track geopolitical developments, especially US-Iran peace talks.

Why It Matters

If talks fail:

Oil prices may spike higher

Inflation risks increase

Rupee may weaken further

Stock market volatility may rise

Positive Scenario

If tensions ease:

Relief rally possible

Buying may return in equities

IT and banking stocks could recover

Sectors to Watch Next Week

1. Sugar Stocks

Positive sentiment after discussions around 100% ethanol blending.

2. NBFC Stocks

Strong earnings momentum may support:

Shriram Finance

L&T Finance

3. Defence & Shipbuilding

Stocks like:

Cochin Shipyard

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

remain in focus.

4. FMCG Stocks

Defensive buying may continue in uncertain markets.

5. Cement & Infra

Can outperform if earnings remain strong

Q4 Results to Watch

Several major companies are scheduled to announce earnings:

UltraTech Cement

Coal India

Maruti Suzuki India

Bajaj Finance

Hindustan Unilever

Kotak Mahindra Bank

CDSL

SBI Cards

Varun Beverages

Strong earnings may trigger stock-specific rallies.

Nifty Technical Levels for Next Week

Resistance Levels

24,000

24,200

24,500

Support Levels

23,800

23,700

23,550

23,500

23,200

Trend View

Nifty remains bearish to cautiously neutral. If 23,800 breaks decisively, downside may accelerate.

Bank Nifty Levels

Resistance

56,500

56,750

57,000

Support

55,500

55,250

55,000

54,500

Bank Nifty closed near 55,600, indicating sideways to mildly bearish momentum.

The Indian stock market next week is expected to remain volatile with a weak bias, but selective buying opportunities may emerge in sugar, NBFC, defence, FMCG, and cement sectors.

Bullish Triggers

US-Iran peace progress

Crude below $100

Strong earnings

Return of FII buying

Bearish Triggers

Crude above $120

Rupee below ₹94.50

More IT selling

Weak Q4 earnings

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.