iifl-logo

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Karvy Customer: For activating your account click here.
Banner

How will markets open today? Nifty, Bank Nifty levels. Sectors and stocks to watch.

27 Apr 2026 , 07:30 AM

The Indian stock market outlook for next week remains cautious as benchmark indices ended lower for another week amid selling pressure in IT stocks, rising crude oil prices, weak rupee sentiment, and continued foreign investor outflows. Investors are now closely watching global developments, upcoming Q4 earnings, and key technical levels on Nifty and Bank Nifty.

Last Week’s Market Performance

Indian equity markets closed in the red as investors remained risk-averse.

  • Nifty 50 closed at: 23,897.95
  • Sensex closed at: 76,718.20
  • Nifty declined nearly 273 points
  • Weekly loss stood around 1.14%
  • Sensex lost almost 1,000 points

This marked the third consecutive losing session, showing weakness in broader sentiment. Nifty is also nearly 9.4% below its 52-week high of 26,373.20.

Why Did the Market Fall?

1. Heavy Selling in IT Stocks

The biggest drag on the market came from the IT sector.

  • Nifty IT index plunged 5.29%
  • Infosys fell nearly 7%
  • Weak FY27 guidance impacted sentiment
  • TCS, Tech Mahindra, and HCL Tech also remained under pressure

2. Rising Crude Oil Prices

Brent crude moved near $105 per barrel, increasing inflation concerns for India.

3. Weak Rupee

The rupee weakened beyond ₹94 per USD, closing near ₹94.25, adding pressure on foreign flows.

4. FII Selling

Foreign institutional investors continued selling, leading to further downside pressure.

FII and DII Data to Watch

Institutional activity remained mixed.

FIIs

  • Weekly net sellers: ₹17,139 crore
  • April month-to-date selling: ₹44,281 crore

DIIs

  • Weekly net buyers: ₹9,781 crore
  • April month-to-date buying: ₹33,836 crore

Domestic buying supported the market, but it was not enough to offset foreign selling.

Key Global Factors for Next Week

Markets will closely track geopolitical developments, especially US-Iran peace talks.

Why It Matters

If talks fail:

  • Oil prices may spike higher
  • Inflation risks increase
  • Rupee may weaken further
  • Stock market volatility may rise

Positive Scenario

If tensions ease:

  • Relief rally possible
  • Buying may return in equities
  • IT and banking stocks could recover

Sectors to Watch Next Week

1. Sugar Stocks

Positive sentiment after discussions around 100% ethanol blending.

2. NBFC Stocks

Strong earnings momentum may support:

  • Shriram Finance
  • L&T Finance

3. Defence & Shipbuilding

Stocks like:

  • Cochin Shipyard
  • Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

remain in focus.

4. FMCG Stocks

Defensive buying may continue in uncertain markets.

5. Cement & Infra

Can outperform if earnings remain strong

Q4 Results to Watch

Several major companies are scheduled to announce earnings:

  • UltraTech Cement
  • Coal India
  • Maruti Suzuki India
  • Bajaj Finance
  • Hindustan Unilever
  • Kotak Mahindra Bank
  • CDSL
  • SBI Cards
  • Varun Beverages

Strong earnings may trigger stock-specific rallies.

Nifty Technical Levels for Next Week

Resistance Levels

  • 24,000
  • 24,200
  • 24,500

Support Levels

  • 23,800
  • 23,700
  • 23,550
  • 23,500
  • 23,200

Trend View

Nifty remains bearish to cautiously neutral. If 23,800 breaks decisively, downside may accelerate.

 

Bank Nifty Levels

Resistance

  • 56,500
  • 56,750
  • 57,000

Support

  • 55,500
  • 55,250
  • 55,000
  • 54,500

Bank Nifty closed near 55,600, indicating sideways to mildly bearish momentum.

 

The Indian stock market next week is expected to remain volatile with a weak bias, but selective buying opportunities may emerge in sugar, NBFC, defence, FMCG, and cement sectors.

Bullish Triggers

  • US-Iran peace progress
  • Crude below $100
  • Strong earnings
  • Return of FII buying

Bearish Triggers

  • Crude above $120
  • Rupee below ₹94.50
  • More IT selling
  • Weak Q4 earnings

 

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.

Related Tags

  • #FIIFlows
  • #ITStocks
  • #Q4Earnings
  • #ShareMarketIndia
  • #StockMarketOutlook
  • BankNifty
  • Crudeoil
Banner

BLOGS AND PERSONAL FINANCE

Read More

Most Read News

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end in red | RBI finalizes ECL Framework for Banks

Closing Bell: Nifty, Sensex end in red | RBI finalizes ECL Framework for Banks

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Apr 2026|05:41 PM
Eternal stocks surge 3% from day's low

Eternal stocks surge 3% from day's low

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Apr 2026|03:24 PM
Dalmia Bharat Q4 results update

Dalmia Bharat Q4 results update

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Apr 2026|02:40 PM
Vedanta Shares Demerger: Key details investors must know

Vedanta Shares Demerger: Key details investors must know

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Apr 2026|02:32 PM
Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results update

Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts Q4 Results update

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
28 Apr 2026|02:24 PM
Read More

Invest Right News

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

ABB India: Robust growth, but cautions on near term

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
18 Apr 2024|11:16 AM
Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Dixon Technologies: Gaining from industry consolidation

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
16 Apr 2024|11:47 AM
Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Phoenix Mills: Revival in consumption encouraging

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|11:00 AM
Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Shyam Metalics: Well set to deliver steady growth

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
12 Apr 2024|10:47 AM
BSE: Firing on all cylinders

BSE: Firing on all cylinders

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
9 Apr 2024|10:33 AM
Read More
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2026, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund & Specialized Investment Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018

ISO certification icon
We are ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.