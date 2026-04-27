How will markets open today? Nifty, Bank Nifty levels. Sectors and stocks to watch.

27 Apr 2026 , 07:30 AM
The Indian stock market outlook for next week remains cautious as benchmark indices ended lower for another week amid selling pressure in IT stocks, rising crude oil prices, weak rupee sentiment, and continued foreign investor outflows. Investors are now closely watching global developments, upcoming Q4 earnings, and key technical levels on Nifty and Bank Nifty.
Indian equity markets closed in the red as investors remained risk-averse.
This marked the third consecutive losing session, showing weakness in broader sentiment. Nifty is also nearly 9.4% below its 52-week high of 26,373.20.
The biggest drag on the market came from the IT sector.
Brent crude moved near $105 per barrel, increasing inflation concerns for India.
The rupee weakened beyond ₹94 per USD, closing near ₹94.25, adding pressure on foreign flows.
Foreign institutional investors continued selling, leading to further downside pressure.
Institutional activity remained mixed.
Domestic buying supported the market, but it was not enough to offset foreign selling.
Markets will closely track geopolitical developments, especially US-Iran peace talks.
If talks fail:
If tensions ease:
Positive sentiment after discussions around 100% ethanol blending.
Strong earnings momentum may support:
Stocks like:
remain in focus.
Defensive buying may continue in uncertain markets.
Can outperform if earnings remain strong
Several major companies are scheduled to announce earnings:
Strong earnings may trigger stock-specific rallies.
Nifty remains bearish to cautiously neutral. If 23,800 breaks decisively, downside may accelerate.
Bank Nifty closed near 55,600, indicating sideways to mildly bearish momentum.
The Indian stock market next week is expected to remain volatile with a weak bias, but selective buying opportunities may emerge in sugar, NBFC, defence, FMCG, and cement sectors.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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