Why Adani Stocks are up today?

Adani Group stocks remained in the spotlight on June 5, 2026, with several companies in the conglomerate witnessing strong buying interest. The rally was driven by a combination of strategic developments, large institutional transactions, positive brokerage commentary, and fresh renewable energy capacity additions.

Among the group companies, Adani Green Energy emerged as the top performer, gaining more than 7%, while Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Total Gas also posted notable gains.

Karan Adani’s Meeting with West Bengal CM Sparks Growth Expectations

Investor sentiment received a boost after Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ), met West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari at Nabanna.

While official details of the meeting were not disclosed, market participants interpreted the development as a potential sign of renewed engagement between the Adani Group and the West Bengal government. Speculation has intensified around the possibility of the group reviving its interest in major infrastructure projects, including the proposed Tajpur Deep Sea Port project.

The Adani Group already has a presence in the state through its planned data centre project in Rajarhat, and any further investment announcements could strengthen its eastern India growth strategy.

Adani Ports Continues to Win Investor Confidence

Shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone have rallied nearly 23% so far in 2026, supported by strong financial performance and positive brokerage outlooks.

Global brokerage Jefferies continues to maintain a bullish view on the company, citing several key strengths:

Record FY26 revenue of ₹40,854 crore

Record EBITDA of ₹24,970 crore

Record net profit of ₹12,806 crore

Strong operating cash flow generation

Potential balance-sheet deleveraging

Continued expansion across port infrastructure

Long-term growth opportunities from the Vizhinjam Port project in Kerala

The company’s ability to deliver robust earnings while maintaining expansion momentum has reinforced investor confidence in the stock.

₹5,748 Crore Block Deals Attract Market Attention

Another major trigger for Adani Group stocks was the execution of large institutional block deals worth approximately ₹5,748 crore.

Adani Enterprises

A block deal involving around 1.64 crore shares was executed, valued at nearly ₹4,790 crore. The transaction represented approximately 1.27% of the company’s equity and highlighted strong institutional participation in the stock.

Adani Energy Solutions

A separate block deal involving about 63.65 lakh shares worth approximately ₹958 crore also drew investor attention.

The sizeable transactions were viewed positively by the market, reflecting liquidity and sustained investor interest in Adani Group companies.

Why Adani Green Energy Jumped Over 7%

Adani Green Energy was the standout performer among the group’s listed companies.

The rally was triggered after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Adani Hybrid Energy Jaisalmer Five Limited, had commissioned a new 50 MW solar power project at Khavda in Gujarat.

Following the commissioning:

Operational renewable energy capacity increased to 19,835.8 MW

Operational battery energy storage capacity reached 3,366 MWh

Investors welcomed the development as another milestone in the company’s ambitious renewable energy expansion strategy.

The project forms part of the massive Khavda Renewable Energy Park, which is expected to become one of the world’s largest renewable energy installations. Continued execution at Khavda strengthens Adani Green’s long-term growth outlook and reinforces its leadership position in India’s clean energy sector.

Strong Infrastructure Theme Supports Adani Stocks

Beyond company-specific developments, broader market sentiment toward Adani Group companies remains constructive.

Key factors supporting investor confidence include:

India’s ongoing infrastructure investment cycle

Large order books across ports, airports, power, transmission and renewable energy businesses

Improved balance sheets across major listed entities

Consistent project execution and commissioning

Strong earnings visibility across core businesses

These factors continue to position Adani Group companies as key beneficiaries of India’s long-term infrastructure and energy transition story.

Adani Group Stocks Performance Today

Stock Price Change Adani Green Energy ₹1,522.00 +6.93% Adani Energy Solutions ₹1,578.80 +3.87% Adani Total Gas ₹761.60 +2.36% Adani Enterprises ₹3,043.00 +2.36% Adani Ports & SEZ ₹1,826.00 +1.96% Adani Power ₹232.70 +1.16%

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing. Data is as of June 6, 2026 (3:30 PM IST)