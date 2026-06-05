BSE, Angel One, MCX fall more than 4%: Reasons explained

Capital market stocks witnessed sharp selling pressure on June 5, 2026, after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicated that the Reserve Bank of India intends to proceed with stricter lending norms for proprietary trading activities and capital market intermediaries (CMIs) from July 1, 2026.

The comments dampened market expectations of another extension or relaxation in the proposed framework, triggering a broad-based decline across brokerage, exchange, and capital market-related stocks.

Market Reaction

Following the RBI Governor’s remarks:

BSE fell over 4.5%

Angel One declined more than 4%

Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) declined 3.82%

Motilal Oswal Financial Services slipped around 1.5%

Indian Energy Exchange declined more than 1%

Other capital market stocks, including exchange and brokerage businesses, also came under pressure

The correction reflects concerns over the potential impact of the new regulations on trading volumes, leverage, and future earnings growth.

RBI’s New Lending Framework: What Has Changed?

The RBI’s revised framework aims to tighten lending practices related to capital market activities.

Key provisions include:

Banks will not be permitted to finance brokers’ proprietary trading activities.

Most exposures to capital market intermediaries must be backed by 100% collateral.

A significant portion of the collateral requirement must be maintained in cash.

Bank guarantees backed by only 50% margin will no longer be available after the transition period.

These measures are designed to reduce systemic risks and excessive leverage within the financial system.

However, the framework also raises funding requirements for brokers and other market participants.

Why Are Brokers Concerned?

Brokerages rely heavily on bank funding and leverage products to support trading activities.

Under the new rules, brokers may need to:

Arrange additional collateral

Maintain higher cash balances

Reduce leverage offered to clients

Bear higher funding costs

As a result, profitability in trading-related businesses could face pressure.

The market is particularly concerned about the impact on Margin Trading Funding (MTF), which has emerged as a major revenue source for several retail-focused brokers.

Margin Trading Funding Could Become More Expensive

Margin Trading Funding allows investors to purchase shares using borrowed funds from brokers.

The new RBI framework may increase the cost of capital for brokerage firms, leading to:

Higher MTF interest rates

Increased margin requirements

Reduced leverage availability

Lower participation from active traders

A slowdown in leverage-driven trading activity could affect both brokers and exchanges.

Why Angel One Stock Fell Sharply

Angel One has built a strong franchise around active retail traders and derivatives participants.

A significant portion of its revenue comes from:

Retail trading activity

Derivatives turnover

Margin funding products

The market fears that stricter lending norms could reduce leverage demand and slow trading activity among retail investors.

This explains the sharp decline in Angel One shares following the RBI Governor’s comments.

Why BSE Was the Worst Hit

BSE’s earnings are closely linked to trading activity and transaction volumes.

The exchange benefits from:

High derivatives turnover

Retail investor participation

Increased market activity

If tighter regulations lead to lower leverage and reduced speculative trading, exchange volumes could decline.

Lower trading volumes generally translate into lower transaction fee revenue, which is why BSE emerged as one of the biggest losers in the sector.

Why Motilal Oswal Was Relatively Resilient

Unlike pure-play brokerage businesses, Motilal Oswal Financial Services operates across multiple financial segments.

Its diversified business portfolio includes:

Wealth management

Asset management

Housing finance

Institutional broking

Retail broking

Because its earnings are not entirely dependent on trading activity, investors view the company as relatively insulated from the immediate impact of the RBI’s new framework.

As a result, the stock witnessed a comparatively smaller decline.

Sector Impact Ranking

High Impact

BSE

MCX

Angel One

Retail-focused brokerage firm

Key Factors Investors Should Monitor

Before July 1, 2026

Investors should closely watch:

Any RBI clarifications or amendments

Industry representations and lobbying efforts

Changes in MTF pricing by brokers

Funding arrangements adopted by brokerage firms

After July 1, 2026

Key indicators to track include:

Growth in MTF books

Active client additions

Options and derivatives trading volumes

Exchange turnover trends

Broker funding costs

Quarterly earnings performance

Market Outlook

The recent selloff appears to be driven more by concerns about future earnings growth rather than immediate business disruption.

If trading activity remains robust and brokers successfully pass higher funding costs to clients, the current correction could prove temporary.

However, if the RBI’s new framework significantly reduces leverage across the financial system, exchanges and retail-focused brokers may face slower revenue growth and earnings pressure over the coming quarters.

For now, the market is pricing in the possibility of a more challenging operating environment for capital market intermediaries under the new regulatory regime.

Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.