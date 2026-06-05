BSE, Angel One, MCX fall more than 4%: Reasons explained

Capital market stocks witnessed sharp selling pressure on June 5, 2026, after RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra indicated that the Reserve Bank of India intends to proceed with stricter lending norms for proprietary trading activities and capital market intermediaries (CMIs) from July 1, 2026.
The comments dampened market expectations of another extension or relaxation in the proposed framework, triggering a broad-based decline across brokerage, exchange, and capital market-related stocks.
Following the RBI Governor’s remarks:
The correction reflects concerns over the potential impact of the new regulations on trading volumes, leverage, and future earnings growth.
The RBI’s revised framework aims to tighten lending practices related to capital market activities.
Key provisions include:
These measures are designed to reduce systemic risks and excessive leverage within the financial system.
However, the framework also raises funding requirements for brokers and other market participants.
Brokerages rely heavily on bank funding and leverage products to support trading activities.
Under the new rules, brokers may need to:
As a result, profitability in trading-related businesses could face pressure.
The market is particularly concerned about the impact on Margin Trading Funding (MTF), which has emerged as a major revenue source for several retail-focused brokers.
Margin Trading Funding allows investors to purchase shares using borrowed funds from brokers.
The new RBI framework may increase the cost of capital for brokerage firms, leading to:
A slowdown in leverage-driven trading activity could affect both brokers and exchanges.
Angel One has built a strong franchise around active retail traders and derivatives participants.
A significant portion of its revenue comes from:
The market fears that stricter lending norms could reduce leverage demand and slow trading activity among retail investors.
This explains the sharp decline in Angel One shares following the RBI Governor’s comments.
BSE’s earnings are closely linked to trading activity and transaction volumes.
The exchange benefits from:
If tighter regulations lead to lower leverage and reduced speculative trading, exchange volumes could decline.
Lower trading volumes generally translate into lower transaction fee revenue, which is why BSE emerged as one of the biggest losers in the sector.
Unlike pure-play brokerage businesses, Motilal Oswal Financial Services operates across multiple financial segments.
Its diversified business portfolio includes:
Because its earnings are not entirely dependent on trading activity, investors view the company as relatively insulated from the immediate impact of the RBI’s new framework.
As a result, the stock witnessed a comparatively smaller decline.
Investors should closely watch:
Key indicators to track include:
The recent selloff appears to be driven more by concerns about future earnings growth rather than immediate business disruption.
If trading activity remains robust and brokers successfully pass higher funding costs to clients, the current correction could prove temporary.
However, if the RBI’s new framework significantly reduces leverage across the financial system, exchanges and retail-focused brokers may face slower revenue growth and earnings pressure over the coming quarters.
For now, the market is pricing in the possibility of a more challenging operating environment for capital market intermediaries under the new regulatory regime.
Disclaimer – The stock/s and indices mentioned in this article is discussed solely for informational and educational purposes. It should not be construed as investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investors should conduct their own research or consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Investments in securities market are subject to market risks. Read all the related documents carefully before investing.
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