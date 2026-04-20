Jio Financial Services Q4 FY26 Profit Falls 13.9% Despite Strong Revenue Growth

Jio Financial Services has reported its Q4 FY26 and full-year FY2025–26 results, revealing a mixed performance: while revenue momentum and customer expansion remain strong, profitability was weighed down by sharply higher operating expenses and volatile treasury conditions.

Profitability: Slight Decline Amid Rising Costs

For the quarter ended March 2026, the company reported a net profit (PAT) of ₹272.22 crore, marking a 13.88% year-on-year decline compared to ₹316.11 crore in Q4 FY25. On a full-year basis, FY26 profit stood at ₹1,561 crore, marginally lower than FY25’s ₹1,613 crore.

Despite the dip in earnings, the top line showed strong expansion. Total income nearly doubled to ₹1,020 crore, up from ₹518 crore in the same quarter last year. However, this growth was offset by a steep rise in expenses, which surged to ₹720 crore from ₹169 crore YoY, indicating a phase of heavy investment and scaling costs.

Management attributed the pressure on margins to increased operational spending, expansion activities, and treasury income volatility influenced by broader geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions.

Business Momentum: Strong Growth in Jio Payments Bank

A key highlight of the quarter was the performance of Jio Payments Bank, which continued to scale rapidly:

Income surged 11x year-on-year to ₹87 crore

CASA customer base increased 61% YoY to 3.7 million

Average deposit per customer rose 20% to ₹1,439

Toll payment processing went live across 18 toll plazas in 8 states

These metrics point to accelerating adoption in digital banking and payments infrastructure, with improving customer engagement and deposit behavior.

Strategic Shift: From Build-out to Scale-up

Management described FY26 as a “pivotal inflection point”, signaling a transition from foundational development to operational scaling. The company is increasingly focusing on:

AI and machine learning-driven financial services

Expanding reach across 19,000+ pincodes

Strengthening digital-first financial product offerings

The strategic tone suggests a long-term play on financial ecosystem integration rather than short-term profitability optimization.

Corporate Actions & Leadership Updates

The board recommended a dividend of ₹0.60 per share (face value ₹10), with record and payment dates to be announced later.

In a key leadership development, Annapoorna Venkataramanan has been appointed Group CFO, effective May 11, 2026, indicating continued strengthening of the financial leadership team during this scale-up phase.

Management Outlook: Long-Term Value Creation Focus

The management emphasized FY26 as a landmark growth year, reiterating its commitment to:

Simplifying financial services for broader India

Driving sustainable long-term profitability

Building shareholder value through technology-led financial innovation

The narrative suggests that near-term margin pressure is being accepted in exchange for long-term platform expansion.

Market Response

Stocks of the company declined more than 2% to trade at 238, emerging as the top loser on the Nifty 50 list.

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