Jio Financial Services Q4 FY26 Profit Falls 13.9% Despite Strong Revenue Growth

20 Apr 2026 , 02:59 PM
Jio Financial Services has reported its Q4 FY26 and full-year FY2025–26 results, revealing a mixed performance: while revenue momentum and customer expansion remain strong, profitability was weighed down by sharply higher operating expenses and volatile treasury conditions.
For the quarter ended March 2026, the company reported a net profit (PAT) of ₹272.22 crore, marking a 13.88% year-on-year decline compared to ₹316.11 crore in Q4 FY25. On a full-year basis, FY26 profit stood at ₹1,561 crore, marginally lower than FY25’s ₹1,613 crore.
Despite the dip in earnings, the top line showed strong expansion. Total income nearly doubled to ₹1,020 crore, up from ₹518 crore in the same quarter last year. However, this growth was offset by a steep rise in expenses, which surged to ₹720 crore from ₹169 crore YoY, indicating a phase of heavy investment and scaling costs.
Management attributed the pressure on margins to increased operational spending, expansion activities, and treasury income volatility influenced by broader geopolitical and macroeconomic conditions.
A key highlight of the quarter was the performance of Jio Payments Bank, which continued to scale rapidly:
These metrics point to accelerating adoption in digital banking and payments infrastructure, with improving customer engagement and deposit behavior.
Management described FY26 as a “pivotal inflection point”, signaling a transition from foundational development to operational scaling. The company is increasingly focusing on:
The strategic tone suggests a long-term play on financial ecosystem integration rather than short-term profitability optimization.
The board recommended a dividend of ₹0.60 per share (face value ₹10), with record and payment dates to be announced later.
In a key leadership development, Annapoorna Venkataramanan has been appointed Group CFO, effective May 11, 2026, indicating continued strengthening of the financial leadership team during this scale-up phase.
The management emphasized FY26 as a landmark growth year, reiterating its commitment to:
The narrative suggests that near-term margin pressure is being accepted in exchange for long-term platform expansion.
Stocks of the company declined more than 2% to trade at 238, emerging as the top loser on the Nifty 50 list.
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