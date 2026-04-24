Market Crash, Reliance tanks 1% ahead of results announcements

Indian benchmark indices – Nifty and Sensex tumbled more than 1% with Nifty edging closer to 23,800 levels and Sensex plunging to 76,700 levels. The crash in the market is related to weaker than expected results seasons for major Indian listed companies – including IT tech giants such as HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech M.

Shares of Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd. also declined more than 1% ahead of its Q4Fy26 results announcement. Expectations from experts suggest a steady but underwhelming quarter, with mixed performance across its key business segments. While telecom continues to provide momentum through Reliance Jio, pressure in Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and retail could weigh on overall growth.

Earnings Expectations for Q4

Analysts project moderate growth for Reliance Industries in the fourth quarter:

Revenue: ₹2.80–2.85 lakh crore

→ Growth of 7–9% YoY and 6–8% QoQ

₹2.80–2.85 lakh crore → Growth of and Net Profit: ₹19,300–19,650 crore

→ 3–5% QoQ increase , but largely flat YoY

₹19,300–19,650 crore → , but largely EBITDA: ₹45,100–45,400 crore

→ Expected to remain flat, impacted by weaker margins in O2C

Overall outlook: Growth remains stable but lacks strong momentum, reflecting challenges in core segments.

Segment-Wise Performance Breakdown

O2C (Oil-to-Chemicals)

The O2C business is likely to remain a key drag:

Margins are under pressure due to crude oil price volatility

Global demand uncertainty continues to impact profitability

Retail Business

Reliance’s retail arm may show signs of softness:

Potential demand slowdown

Margin pressure amid competitive intensity

Telecom (Reliance Jio)

Telecom continues to be the standout performer:

Driven by ARPU (Average Revenue Per User) improvement

Expected single-digit growth in revenue and profit

Strong subscriber base supports steady expansions

Key Factors Investors Should Watch

Investors will closely track management commentary on:

Retail demand recovery trends

Future outlook for O2C margins

Sustainability of telecom growth via Reliance Jio

Potential updates on the Jio IPO timeline, a major catalyst for the stock

Technical Analysis: Reliance Share Price

Trend: Bearish (trading below 20, 50, and 200 EMA levels)

Bearish (trading below 20, 50, and 200 EMA levels) Support Level: ₹1,290

→ Breakdown could trigger further downside

₹1,290 → Breakdown could trigger further downside Resistance Zone: ₹1,430–₹1,440

→ Strong resistance near the 200 EMA

₹1,430–₹1,440 → Strong resistance near the 200 EMA RSI (~45): Indicates neutral-to-bearish momentum

Reliance Industries is expected to deliver a “steady but uninspiring” Q4 performance. While Reliance Jio remains a bright spot, ongoing challenges in O2C and retail could limit overall upside.

From a technical perspective, the stock remains under pressure, and a decisive breakout above resistance levels is needed to shift sentiment bullish.

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