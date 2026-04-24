Market Crash, Reliance tanks 1% ahead of results announcements

Indian benchmark indices – Nifty and Sensex tumbled more than 1% with Nifty edging closer to 23,800 levels and Sensex plunging to 76,700 levels. The crash in the market is related to weaker than expected results seasons for major Indian listed companies – including IT tech giants such as HCL Tech, Infosys, and Tech M.
Shares of Mukesh Ambani led Reliance Industries Ltd. also declined more than 1% ahead of its Q4Fy26 results announcement. Expectations from experts suggest a steady but underwhelming quarter, with mixed performance across its key business segments. While telecom continues to provide momentum through Reliance Jio, pressure in Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and retail could weigh on overall growth.
Analysts project moderate growth for Reliance Industries in the fourth quarter:
Overall outlook: Growth remains stable but lacks strong momentum, reflecting challenges in core segments.
The O2C business is likely to remain a key drag:
Reliance’s retail arm may show signs of softness:
Telecom continues to be the standout performer:
Investors will closely track management commentary on:
Reliance Industries is expected to deliver a “steady but uninspiring” Q4 performance. While Reliance Jio remains a bright spot, ongoing challenges in O2C and retail could limit overall upside.
From a technical perspective, the stock remains under pressure, and a decisive breakout above resistance levels is needed to shift sentiment bullish.
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