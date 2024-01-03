What is Lumpsum?

The lumpsum investment is a one-time investment. It is the opposite of a SIP in mutual funds. In lumpsum investment, the investor invests in a particular mutual fund scheme in a single tranche. Lumpsum investing is quite popular among high-net-worth investors.

A lump sum investment entails investing substantial money all at once instead of periodic payments made over time, such as monthly or annual instalments. This strategy applies to various financial instruments, including those involving stocks, bonds, mutual funds, real estate, and retirement accounts.

When someone receives an unexpected gift, a substantial inheritance, or decides to set aside a significant amount of their resources for a particular financial objective, they frequently make lump sum investments. A person’s financial plan, risk tolerance, and investing goals will determine whether to invest in a lump amount or over time. A faster capital growth rate is possible, but the risk is larger because the entire investment is initially subject to market changes.