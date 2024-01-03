Simple Interest Calculator

What is Simple Interest?

Simple interest is a straightforward method of calculating the interest charged on a loan. It applies a fixed interest rate to the principal amount for the entire loan term.

Simple interest is determined by multiplying the loan principal by the interest rate and the length of the loan term. The formula is

Interest = Principal x Rate x Time

Where:

The principal is the amount borrowed or deposited.

Rate is the interest rate per period as a decimal.

Time is the number of periods.

The main advantage of simple interest loans is that the interest charge remains constant over the full term of the loan. This makes it easy to calculate the total interest costs upfront.