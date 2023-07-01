|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|1 Jul 2023
|1 Aug 2023
|The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 01.07.2023 have approved issue of shares, fixed the date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting. We hereby enclose the notice of the extra ordinary general meeting of the company scheduled to be held on 01.08.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/07/2023) We attach the scrutinizer report in connection with the EGM held on 01.08.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/08/2023)
