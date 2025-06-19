|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|19 Jun 2025
|16 Jun 2025
|Aegis Vopak Terminals Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/06/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31 2025. Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015- Framework Agreement executed between Company and Aegis Logistics Limited Outcome of the board meeting is attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/06/2025)
