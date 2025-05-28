Board Meeting 28 May 2025 22 May 2025

AMS Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve AMS Polymers Ltd has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended March 31st 2025 2. And any other Business with the permission of the Board Considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2025 2. Considered and approved the Auditors Report for the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2025. 3. Considered and taken on record Declaration for the audit report with modified opinion for the year ended 31st March 2025 pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the SEBl (LODR)Regulation, 2015 and SEBI circular dated May 27, 2016, bearing reference no. CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016. 4. Considered and appointed M/s Kundan Agarwal & Associates, Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the period of 5 year (2025-26 to 2029-30). 5. Considered and appointed M/s A Saini & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the Internal Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2025-26 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2025) Audited Fiancial Statement for the Quarter and year ended 31st March 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on :07.06.2025)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2025 1 Feb 2025

AMS Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 notice is hereby given that as per the requirements of Regulation 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 13th February 2025 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company at C-582 Saraswati Vihar Pitampura Delhi-110034 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2024 and to carry on any other business with the permission of the Board. This is to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on Thursday, 13th February, 2025 at 02:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company at C-582, Saraswati Vihar, Pitampura, Delhi-110034 and concluded at 6:00 P.M. has, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Considered and Approved the Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December, 2024. 2. Considered and Approved the Limited Review Report for Standalone Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter & nine months ended 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2025)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2025 10 Feb 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, 10th February, 2025 at 03:00 P.M. at the registered office of the company at C-582, Saraswati Vihar, Pitampura, Delhi-110034 and concluded at 04:00 P.M, inter alia, considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Dilshad Ahmed (Membership No. A75714), as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company with immediate effect and has also designated him as the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as per the requirements of Section 203 of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 10-02-2025 has appointed Mr Dilshad Ahmed (Membership No A75714) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2025) Submission of Standalone Unaudited financial results for the quarter & nine months ending 31st December, 2024 and limited review report thereon Integrated Filing of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ending 31st December, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.02.2025)

Board Meeting 29 Nov 2024 29 Nov 2024

Ms. Chiranjivi Ramuka the company secretary and compliance officer of the company has tendered her resignation from her post due to some personal reason. The same has been accepted by Board of directors in meeting on 29th November 2024

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

AMS Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the quarter ended September 2024; 2. And any other Business with the permission of the Board. The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., Tuesday 12th November, 2024 commenced at 03.45 and concluded at 04.35 P.M at C-582, Saraswati Vihar, Pitampura, Delhi-110034 and concluded just now has, inter-alia, transacted the following businesses: 1. Considered and Approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Considered and taken on record the Limited Review Report submitted by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 23 Aug 2024

AMS Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The notice for calling AGM for the Financial Year 2023-24. 2. To Consider & Approve Directors Report Management Discussion and Analysis Report & Corporate Governance Report for the financial year 2023-24. 3. To fix the Date Time & Venue of AGM of the shareholders of the Company for the financial year 2023-24. 4. To fix Dates of Book Closure & e-voting and related matters thereto. 5. To appoint Mr. Amber Goel (DIN: 08065459). Additional Director as Whole Time Director of the Company. 6. To Reappoint Mrs. Manila Goel as Independent Director of the Company. 7. To fix payment of Managerial remuneration in case the company has no profits or its profits are inadequate. 8. To consider any other matter with the permission of the Board. To transact the following business: 1. Approved and Fixed Monday, the 30th September, 2024 at 10:00 A.M. as the date and time of calling the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company. 2. Approved the Notice of 39th Annual General Meeting, Directors Report, Management Discussion and Analysis Report & Corporate Governance Report and other Annexure thereto for the Financial Year 2023-24 Subject to the approval of shareholder at the ensuing Annual General meeting, the Board of Director based on recommendation of Nomination and remuneration committee has appointed Mr. Amber Goel as Additional Whole time director of the company. The Board of Director based on recommendation of the Nomination and remuneration committee and subject to the approval of the Members of the company has approved the proposal of reappointment of Independent director. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024