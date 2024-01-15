The Board has approved the notice to convene Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) scheduled to be held on 15th January 2024 i.e Monday at 1.00 p.m. via video conference or other audiovisual means for obtaining approval to buyback, Alteration of AOA and Material Related Party Transactions The EGM was held on 15.01.2024 at 01.00p.m. through video conferencing and the same was concluded at 01.12p.m. More details are as per attachment. As per Regulation 44(3) of SEBI(LODR) regulations,2015, find attached herewith the evoting results for the EGM conducted on 15.01.2024. Alteration of Clause3,72 and 86(e) of Articles of Association of the Company in the EGM held on 15.01.2024. The details of the Buyback of Equity Shares of the Company approved in the EGM held on 15.01.2024 is given in the attachment. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.01.2024)