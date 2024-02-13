Atlanta Devcon Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform you that as required under Regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 13th February 2024 to consider inter alia the following businesses: To consider and approve Unaudited financial results along with the Limited review report for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 as per the requirement of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. Further in terms of Companys Code of Internal Procedures & Conduct for Regulating Monitoring & Reporting of trading by Insiders framed under SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company which is closed from 01st January 2024 will remain closed up to 15th February 2024. Outcome of board meeting held on 13.02.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.02.2024)