We submit herewith the Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of AU Small Finance Bank Limited (the Bank) scheduled to be held on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) at CP3-235, Industrial Area, Apparel Park, Mahal Road, Jagatpura, Jaipur - 302022, Rajasthan, India. The Notice and instruction for e-voting will also be available on the website of the Bank at https://www.aubank.in/investors/amalgamation-of-fincaresfb-into-ausfb and on the website of NSDL at www.evoting.nsdl.com. The results of voting shall be declared on or before Wednesday, November 29, 2023 and the same will be communicated to Stock Exchanges and will be uploaded on the website of the Bank at www.aubank.in. This is for your information and records. We submit herewith the copies of the newspaper advertisement published by the Bank in all editions of Financial Express in English and in Jaipur & Ajmer Edition of Punjab Kesari in Hindi on November 04, 2023 regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank scheduled to be held on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) at CP3-235, Industrial Area, Apparel Park, Mahal Road, Jagatpura, Jaipur - 302022, Rajasthan, India. The above may also be accessed on the website of the Bank at the link https://www.aubank.in/disclosures-under-regulation-46-of-the-lodr . This is for your information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 04/11/2023) In continuation to our letter dated November 4, 2023 & November 12, 2023, we submit herewith the copies of the 3rd newspaper advertisement published by the Bank in Financial Express in English and in Punjab Kesari in Hindi on November 18, 2023 regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank scheduled to be held on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) at CP3-235, Industrial Area, Apparel Park, Mahal Road, Jagatpura, Jaipur - 302022, Rajasthan, India. The above may also be accessed on the website of the Bank at the link https://www.aubank.in/disclosures-under-regulation-46-of-the-lodr. This is for your information and records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18/11/2023) In continuation to our letter dated November 4, 2023 & November 12, 2023 and November 18, 2023, we submit herewith the copies of the 4th newspaper advertisement published by the Bank in Financial Express in English and in Punjab Kesari in Hindi on November 25, 2023 regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of the Bank scheduled to be held on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) at CP3-235, Industrial Area, Apparel Park, Mahal Road, Jagatpura, Jaipur - 302022, Rajasthan, India. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/11/2023) In continuation to our earlier communication dated November 03, 2023 regarding notice for convening of Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of AU Small Finance Bank Limited (Bank), we wish to inform that EGM of the Bank was held on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. (IST) at CP3-235, Industrial Area, Apparel Park, Mahal Road, Jagatpura, Jaipur - 302022, Rajasthan, India for considering and approving the Scheme of Amalgamation of Fincare Small Finance Bank Limited (Transferor Company) into and with AU Small Finance Bank Limited (Transferee Company) (Scheme). The resolution approving the Scheme was passed by the members of the Bank with requisite majority in number representing two-thirds in value through remote e-voting and voting during the EGM, in terms of Section 44A of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and RBI Master Direction- Amalgamation of Private Sector Banks, Directions, 2016. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/11/2023)