Board Meeting 29 May 2025 24 May 2025

Autopal Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve along with other business items the following: 1. UFR for quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. UFR for quarter ended 30th September 2024 3. UFR for quarter ended 31st December 2024 4. The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025 along with the Statutory Auditors Report thereon The Board of Directors of RNIT AI Solutions Limited, have at their meeting held on Thursday, the 29th day of May, 2025, interalia considered and approved, along with other business items, the following: 1.The Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of the FY 2024-25 ended on 30th June 2024 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 2.The Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of the FY 2024-25 ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 3.The Unaudited Financial Results for the Third Quarter of the FY 2024-25 ended on 31st December, 2024 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. 4.The Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Fourth Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March, 2025, along with the Statutory Auditors Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2025)

Board Meeting 28 May 2025 28 May 2025

The Board of Directors of RNIT AI Solutions Limited (Formerly known as, Autopal Industries Ltd), have at their meeting held on Wednesday, the 28th May, 2025, interalia considered and approved, along with other business items, the following: 1Appointment of Mr. Lakshmi Narasimha Kameswara Rao Mantha (DIN: 01810556) as a Non-Executive Director of the Company. 2Appointment of Mr. Srikanth Somepalli (DIN: 08358760) as an Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholder. 3Approved the Appointment of Mr. Pramod Reddy Mallaiahgari (DIN: 02329517) non-executive, non-independent director of the company as the Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholder. 4Appointment of Mr. Vijendra Palavalasa (DIN: 07924580) as an Independent Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholder. 5Appointment of Mr. Malladi Venkata Satya Surya Subrahmanya Sastri (DIN: 10988161) as an Executive Director of the Company subject to approval of shareholder

Board Meeting 14 May 2025 8 May 2025

Autopal Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia along with other business items the following: 1. UFR for quarter ended 30th June 2024 2. UFR for quarter ended 30th September 2024 3. UFR for quarter ended 31st December 2024 4. Approval for shifting of Registered office. The Board of Directors of RNIT AI Solutions Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), have at their meeting held on Wednesday, the 14th day of May, 2025, interalia considered and approved, 1.Approved the Shifting of Registered Office of the Company from one state to another pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble NCLT vide order dated 23rd September 2024 from 51, Shakthidham Colony, Lalarpura, Gandhi Path West, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India 302021 to Plot No. 92,93 & 94, Sy No. 40 & 41, 1st Floor, Guttala Begumpet, Kavuri Hills, Madhapur, Hyderabad, 500034 Telangana. Further, the Board of Directors after due discussions and deliberations, deferred the following business items to the next Board Meeting: 1.The business agenda pertaining to Approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter of the FY 2024-25 ended on 30th June 2024 along with Statutory Auditors Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/05/2025)

Board Meeting 7 Mar 2025 6 Mar 2025

AUTOPAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Kindly read the aforementioned text as RNIT AI SOLUTIONS LIMITED (formerly known as Autopal Industries Limited)has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/03/2025inter alia to consider and approve : 1.To take note of resignation of M/s. Nitender Kumar and Associates Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 036159N) as the statutory auditors of the company. 2.To appoint M/s. BRAND and Associates LLP Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 012344S) as the statutory auditors of the company to carry on the Audit for the Financial Year 2024-25 pursuant to the NCLT order dated 23rd September 2024. 3.To take note of the resignation of Mr. Mantha Kameswarrao as the CFO of the Company. 4.To appoint Mr. Malladi Venkata Satya Surya Subrahmanya Sastry as the CFO of the Company with effect from 7th March 2025. The Board of Directors of RNIT AI Solutions Limited (Formerly known as Autopal Industries Limited) have at their meeting held on Friday, the 07th day of March, 2025 interalia considered and approved, along with other business items, the following: 1. Taken on Record, resignation of M/s. Nitender Kumar and Associates, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 036159N) as the statutory auditors of the company w.e.f. 6th March 2025. 2. Appointment of M/s. BRAND and Associates LLP (Firm Registration No. 012344S) as the statutory auditors of the company to carry on the audit for the Financial Year 2024-25, pursuant to the NCLT order dated 23rd September 2024 with immediate effect. 3. Taken on Record, the resignation of Mr. Mantha Kameswarrao as the CFO of the Company w.e.f. 6th March 2025. 4. Appointment of Mr. Malladi Venkata Satya Surya Subrahmanya Sastry as the CFO of the Company with immediate effect. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 07.03.2025)

Board Meeting 7 Dec 2024 29 Nov 2024

AUTOPAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Saturday the 7th day of December 2024 at 06:00 P.M. at 51 Shakthidham Colony Lalarpura Gandhi Path West Jaipur Rajasthan 302021 to consider and approve inter alia along with the other business items the following: 1. Extinguishment of entire 9% Redeemable Non-Cumulative Preference Shares of the Company 2. Extinguishment of entire share capital held by (erstwhile) promoter and promoter group of the Company 3. Reduction/cancelof 75% Equity Shares held by public shareholders as on the record date without payment of any consideration such that One equity share of INR 10 each shall be allotted against every Four equity shares held by them 4. Allotment of 3000000 Equity shares of the Company of INR 10 each to Resolution Applicants. 5. Allotment of 5 equity shares of the Company of INR 10 each for every 1 Equity share of INR 10 each held by the shareholders of M/s. RNIT Solutions & Services Limited The Board of Directors of M/s. Autopal Industries Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), have at their meeting held on Saturday, the 07th day of December, 2024, interalia along with other businesses, approved the following business items as mentioned in the enclosed file. Necessary disclosure is enclosed herewith for your reference and records The meeting of the Board of Directors held on 7th December, 2024 has approved the appointment of Mr. Mantha Kameswarrao as the CFO of the Company with immediate effect. The meeting of the Board of Directors held on 7th December, 2024 has approved the reduction, cancellation and re-issue of the shares pursuant to the Resolution Plan approved by the Honble NCLT, Jaipur Bench vide order dated 23rd September, 2024 as on the record date (i.e. 29th November, 2024). The further details are mentioned in the enclosed file for your reference and records. The meeting of the Board of Directors held on 7th December, 2024 has approved: 1. the allotment of 30,00,000 equity shares of the company of Rs. 10/- each to Mr. Vivek Kumar Ratakonda and Mr. Raja Srinivas Nandigam, successful resolution applicants. 2. the allotment of 7,13,74,990 equity shares of the company to the shareholders of M/s RNIT Solutions & Services Limited as consideration for merger of M/s RNIT Solutions & Services Limited into Autopal Industries Limited. The further details are mentioned in the enclosed file for your reference and records. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.12.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 27 Nov 2024

This is to inform you that, the meeting of the Board of Director of M/s. Autopal Industries Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), have at their meeting held on Wednesday, 27th November, 2024, inter-alia, along with other business transactions, transacted the following businesses: 1. Approved the appointment of Mr. Mandeep Singh as a Whole time Company Secretary & Compliance Officer 2. Approved the Appointment of Mr. Malladi Venkata Satya Surya Subrahmanya Sastry (PAN: ALXPS3626C) as the CFO 3. Approved the shifting of the Registered office of the Company from present registered office address to the following address within the city limits: 51, Shakthidham Colony, Lalarpura, Gandhi Path West, Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302021. This is to inform you that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held on 27th November, 2024 considered and approved the appointment of Mr. Malladi Venkata Satya Subrahmanya Sastry as the CFO of the Company with immediate effect. Disclosure as required in this regard is enclosed for your reference and record.

Board Meeting 7 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

The outcome of the first Meeting (No. 01/2024-25) of the Board of Director of M/s. Autopal Industries Limited (hereinafter referred to as the Company), post successful completion of the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process, was held by the newly constituted Board of Directors of the Company, on Thursday, 7th November, 2024 at 06.00 PM at the Registered Office of the Company situated at Plot No. 1, Naraniya Compound Wall Phase III, RIICO Industrial Area, Sitapu, ra, Jaipur, Rajasthan, India, 302022.

Board Meeting 8 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024