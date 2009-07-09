Avery India Ltd Management Discussions

Avery India Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
AVERY INDIA LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2008-2009
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
INDUSTRY STRUCTURE AND DEVELOPMENT:
Weighing industry consists of Industrial Weighing and Retail segments.
Weighbridges, process weighing and in-motion weighing constitute major
part of Industrial weighing segment. In Industrial weighing segment,
process weighing equipment, in-motion weighing systems, load cell
manufacturing and high end weighbridges etc. constitute high technology
products area which require superior technical capabilities to
manufacture, contribute better margins and have less number of players.
Your company mainly deals in high technology products area of Industrial
weighing segment.
Your company also deals in fuel dispensing pumps segment in which there
are only a few manufacturers but there is intense competition due to small
number of buyers.
SEGMENT-WISE PERFORMANCE:
Weighing Machines and Fuel Dispensing Pumps are two main business segments
in which your company operates. Your Company sold 1958 weighing machines
for Rs. 432 million during the year under report. Steep rise in steel
price during early part of the year and subsequent correction in the later
part caused customer to defer, reschedule and renegotiate their orders
severely impacting the order book of the Company.
Fuel prices shot up during the year forcing oil companies to defer their
procurement plans therefore in Fuel Dispensing Pumps segment turnover of
the Company was negligible.
FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE:
Profit before tax during the financial year under review improved to
Rs.106 million from Rs.93 million in the previous year. Out of Profit
before tax of Rs. 106 million a sum of Rs. 39 million has been
appropriated towards Provision for Taxation and Rs. 2 million towards
provision for fringe benefit tax. Reserves & Surplus have increased from
Rs. 386 million to Rs. 451 million and Shareholder funds have gone up from
Rs. 484 million to Rs. 549 million.
OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE:
During the year Materials & Manufacturing expenses as well as
Administrative & other expenses reduced as compared to previous year while
Employees Remuneration and Benefits expenses remained almost the same as
previous year. During the year Materials & Manufacturing expenses were
Rs.336 million as against Rs. 382 million and Administrative & other
expenses were Rs.119 million as against Rs. 137 million in the previous
year. Employees Remuneration and Benefits expenses were Rs.153 million
as against Rs. 156 million in the previous year.
RISKS AND CONCERNS:
Steep rise and wide fluctuations in fuel price as well as in steel price
are major cause of concern for the Company. Main items manufactured by the
Company i.e. Weighbridges and Fuel Dispensing Pumps are highly cost
intensive therefore increase in raw material cost, particularly steel
price is a major concern for the Company.
Fluctuation in price not only makes it difficult to pass on the cost to
the customer; it also makes customers to defer their buying decision
severely hampering order flow and production schedule of the Company.
OPPORTUNITIES, THREATS AND OUTLOOK:
It is expected that revival of Indian economy and growth in industrial
sector will boost demand for the Companys products also. Potential areas
of growth for the company continue to be Load cell manufacturing and
process weighing. Besides that growth of ERP packages and their
implementation and software integration in more and more organizations
will also open new opportunities for the Company.
INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS AND ADEQUACY:
The Company has an adequate system of internal controls to ensure that
transactions are properly recorded, authorized and reported apart from
safeguarding Companys assets. Well-experienced Chartered Accountant firms
appointed by the Company for internal audit, review operations at all the
establishments of the Company at least twice a year. All significant audit
observations and follow up actions thereon are reported to the Audit
Committee. The Audit Committee also reviews the adequacy and effectiveness
of the internal control system.
HUMAN RESOURCE:
Your Directors wish to place on record their appreciation for the
commitment and dedication shown by the employees at all the areas of
operation of the Company. Various HR initiatives are taken to align the HR
policies to the growing requirements of the business. The Industrial
Relations remained cordial during the year. As on 31st March 2009 your
company had 562 employees.
INSURANCE:
All the assets of your Company including Plant & Machinery, Building, and
Equipment etc. have been adequately insured.
RESEARCH & DEVELOPMENT:
R&D activities of your Company remain focused on development of new Load
Cell under the technology transfer from Avery Weigh-Tronix. Besides load
cells, work on further development and improvement of various products in
Weighing as well as Fuel Dispensing Pumps segment was also progressed
during the year.