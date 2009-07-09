Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,763.05
|60.28
|1,06,450.34
|419.8
|0.99
|2,262.03
|222.33
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,328.05
|119.94
|51,022.73
|85.98
|0.28
|1,310.95
|296.81
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,511.95
|83.68
|29,330.03
|93.28
|0.26
|663.83
|120.61
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
2,454.85
|71.47
|27,007.38
|91.91
|0.7
|688.55
|184.94
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,158.3
|139.5
|26,395.86
|41.18
|0
|310.37
|77.23
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.