Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
8.97
8.97
8.97
8.97
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.78
46.2
73.31
186.72
Net Worth
48.75
55.17
82.28
195.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Revenue
74.9
72.16
73.01
83.48
yoy growth (%)
3.79
-1.16
-12.54
12.89
Raw materials
-25.85
-26.21
-27.47
-35.95
As % of sales
34.51
36.33
37.63
43.07
Employee costs
-18.93
-18.32
-19.42
-18.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
23.35
21.76
24.55
19.95
Depreciation
-1.67
-1.66
-1.7
-1.57
Tax paid
-8.38
-7.47
-8.4
-6.53
Working capital
15.69
14.16
28.31
12.63
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
3.79
-1.16
-12.54
12.89
Op profit growth
10.24
16.9
-5.96
34.28
EBIT growth
7.48
-11.62
23.54
32.05
Net profit growth
4.77
-11.54
20.38
31.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2009
|Mar-2008
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
79.11
81.63
81.37
Excise Duty
0
0
8.5
Net Sales
79.11
81.63
72.87
Other Operating Income
2.5
2.57
0
Other Income
2.81
2.47
2.19
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,763.05
|60.28
|1,06,450.34
|419.8
|0.99
|2,262.03
|222.33
Thermax Ltd
THERMAX
4,328.05
|119.94
|51,022.73
|85.98
|0.28
|1,310.95
|296.81
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
1,511.95
|83.68
|29,330.03
|93.28
|0.26
|663.83
|120.61
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
2,454.85
|71.47
|27,007.38
|91.91
|0.7
|688.55
|184.94
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,158.3
|139.5
|26,395.86
|41.18
|0
|310.37
|77.23
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
ROHIT GUPTA
Managing Director
BASANT KUMAR SANDOOJA
Director
LANCE ELLIOT READ
Company Secretary
KANCHAN GAMBHIR
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Avery India Ltd
Summary
