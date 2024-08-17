iifl-logo-icon 1
Avery India Ltd Share Price

0
(0%)

Avery India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Open

0

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0

Day's Low

0

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

0

Face Value

0

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Avery India Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:14 AM
Dec-2009Sep-2009Jun-2009Mar-2009
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 89.32%

Foreign: 89.32%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.13%

Institutions: 0.13%

Non-Institutions: 10.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Avery India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

8.97

8.97

8.97

8.97

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.78

46.2

73.31

186.72

Net Worth

48.75

55.17

82.28

195.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014

Revenue

74.9

72.16

73.01

83.48

yoy growth (%)

3.79

-1.16

-12.54

12.89

Raw materials

-25.85

-26.21

-27.47

-35.95

As % of sales

34.51

36.33

37.63

43.07

Employee costs

-18.93

-18.32

-19.42

-18.34

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014

Profit before tax

23.35

21.76

24.55

19.95

Depreciation

-1.67

-1.66

-1.7

-1.57

Tax paid

-8.38

-7.47

-8.4

-6.53

Working capital

15.69

14.16

28.31

12.63

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

3.79

-1.16

-12.54

12.89

Op profit growth

10.24

16.9

-5.96

34.28

EBIT growth

7.48

-11.62

23.54

32.05

Net profit growth

4.77

-11.54

20.38

31.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2009Mar-2008Mar-2007

Gross Sales

79.11

81.63

81.37

Excise Duty

0

0

8.5

Net Sales

79.11

81.63

72.87

Other Operating Income

2.5

2.57

0

Other Income

2.81

2.47

2.19

Avery India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,763.05

60.281,06,450.34419.80.992,262.03222.33

Thermax Ltd

THERMAX

4,328.05

119.9451,022.7385.980.281,310.95296.81

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

1,511.95

83.6829,330.0393.280.26663.83120.61

Grindwell Norton Ltd

GRINDWELL

2,454.85

71.4727,007.3891.910.7688.55184.94

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,158.3

139.526,395.8641.180310.3777.23

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Avery India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

ROHIT GUPTA

Managing Director

BASANT KUMAR SANDOOJA

Director

LANCE ELLIOT READ

Company Secretary

KANCHAN GAMBHIR

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Avery India Ltd

Summary

No Record Found
