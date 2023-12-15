iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Bhanderi Infracon Ltd EGM

105.5
(5.00%)
Oct 21, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Bhanderi Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM15 Dec 20239 Jan 2024
Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company will be held on Tuesday 9th January 2024 at 12 pm at the registered office of the company. Notice of the EGM is attached herewith. Intimation for Book Closure fo EGM to be held on Tuesday 9th January 2024 EGM 09/01/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 15.12.2023) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 9th January 2024 Tuesday (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.01.2024) Declaration of voting results in respect of the resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 9th January 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2024)

Bhanderi Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Bhanderi Infracon Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.