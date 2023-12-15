Intimation of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the company will be held on Tuesday 9th January 2024 at 12 pm at the registered office of the company. Notice of the EGM is attached herewith. Intimation for Book Closure fo EGM to be held on Tuesday 9th January 2024 EGM 09/01/2024 (As Per BSE Bulletin Dated on 15.12.2023) Outcome of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 9th January 2024 Tuesday (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.01.2024) Declaration of voting results in respect of the resolution passed at the Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) held on 9th January 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.01.2024)